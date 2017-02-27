Monday’s College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 77, Louisiana-Monroe 72

Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Appalachian St. 62

Mercer 88, Samford 79

The Citadel 85, Chattanooga 76

UNC Greensboro 72, ETSU 66

Virginia 53, North Carolina 43

W. Carolina 81, VMI 68

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 71, West Virginia 62

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic Sun Conference

First Round

Florida Gulf Coast 87, Stetson 57

North Florida 77, Jacksonville 74