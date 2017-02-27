Monday’s Major League Linescore

|New York Yankees
|100
|000
|003—4
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
Green, Rutckyj (3), Gallegos (4), Marsh (6), Mantiply (8), Haynes (9), and Romine, Castillo; Jimenez, Nuno (3), Bradley (5), Bridwell (6), Hart (7), Scott (8), Drake (9), and Castillo, Pena. W_Mantiply 1-1. L_Drake 0-1. Sv_Haynes. HRs_Estrada; Schoop.
___
|St. Louis (ss)
|021
|000
|022—7
|10
|1
|Boston
|100
|000
|001—2
|10
|0
Wacha, Schafer (3), Poncedeleon (4), Reyes (6), Socolovich (9), and Kelly, Lino; Johnson, Stankiewicz (3), Ramirez (4), Scott (5), Martin (6), Workman (7), Shepherd (8), and Leon, Procyshen. W_Wacha 1-0. L_Johnson 0-1. HRs_Martinez (2);
___
|Atlanta
|103
|200
|001—7
|12
|3
|Detroit
|110
|000
|08x—10
|12
|0
Dickey, De La Cruz (3), Vizcaino (5), Fried (6), Cruz (7), Roe (8), Hursh (8), and Suzuki, Schlehuber; Zimmermann, Sanchez (3), Ferrell (4), Alcantara (5), Alaniz (6), Kensing (8), Jimenez (9), and Avila, Gonzalez. W_Kensing 1-0. L_Roe.
___
|Miami
|001
|200
|120—6
|11
|3
|Minnesota
|251
|000
|01x—9
|9
|1
Urena, Nicolino (2), Thielbar (2), Fife (3), Garcia (4), Peters (5), Steckenrider (6), Guerrero (7), Kinley (7), Maronde (8), Beltre (8), and Telis, Paulino; Santana, Kintzler (3), Rogers (4), Tonkin (5), Haley (6), Tepesch (7), Fernandez (8), Boshers (9), and Castro, Garver. W_Santana 1-0. L_Urena 0-1. Sv_Boshers. HRs_Moore; Park.
___
|Tampa Bay
|102
|022
|000—7
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|100
|000—2
|7
|2
Snell, Garton (3), Stanek (4), Moreno (5), Alvarado (7), Walters (8), Wood (9), and McKenry, Ciuffo, Marjama; Eickhoff, Garcia (3), Anderson (4), Nunez (6), Burnett (7), Murray (8), Beato (9), and Holaday, Alfaro. W_Snell 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1. HRs_Dickerson, Peterson; Franco.
___
|Washington
|010
|011
|010—4
|10
|0
|St. Louis (ss)
|000
|100
|04x—5
|10
|2
Roark, Grace (4), Martin (5), Cotts (6), Cordero (7), Lara (8), Antolin (8), and Solano; Lynn, Rosenthal (3), Flaherty (5), Sherriff (7), Nielsen (8), Tuivailala (9), and Molina. W_Nielsen 1-0. L_Antolin 0-1. Sv_Tuivailala. HRs_Turner; Voit.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|101
|000—2
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
Kuhl, LeBlanc (3), Kingham (5), DuRapau (6), Holmes (7), Rosario (9), and Stallings; Stroman, Osuna (3), Loup (4), Tepera (5), Barnes (6), House (7), Dermody (9), and Saltalamacchia, Graterol, Jansen. W_LeBlanc 1-0. L_Loup 0-1. Sv_Rosario.
___
|Houston
|001
|000
|004—5
|8
|0
|New York Mets
|100
|000
|100—2
|4
|0
Musgrove, Sipp (3), Paulino (4), Feliz (6), Yuhl (8), Valdez (9), and McCann, Centeno; Conlon, Familia (3), Montero (4), Robles (6), Edgin (8), Gorzelanny (9), and Rivera, Carrillo. W_Yuhl 1-0. L_Gorzelanny 0-1. Sv_Valdez. HRs_Cabrera, Flores.
___
|Kansas City
|416
|000
|3xx—14
|14
|0
|Seattle
|120
|000
|0xx—3
|9
|2
Vargas, Soria (3), Minor (4), Dziedzic (6), Alburquerque (7), and Perez, Pena; Gallardo, Vincent (2), Rzepczynski (3), Aro (4), Altavilla (5), Whalen (6), and Zunino, Baron. W_Vargas 1-0. L_Gallardo 0-1. HRs_Orlando, Perez, O’Brien; Segura.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|030
|010—4
|8
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|010
|100
|20—4
|9
|0
Giolito, Clark (3), Swarzak (4), Jennings (5), Kahnle (6), Fry (7), Minaya (8), and Smith, Gonzalez, Pena; Anderson, Frankoff (2), Johnson (4), Markey (5), Floro (6), Medina (7), Torrez (8), Paniagua (9), and Contreras, Davis. HRs_Abreu; Russell, Contreras.
___
|Texas (ss)
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|120
|00x—3
|9
|1
Gonzalez, Webster (3), Dykstra (4), Wagner (5), Alvarez (7), Valdespina (8), and Nicholas, Cantwell; Carrasco, McAllister (3), Otero (5), Plutko (6), Narveson (8), and Gomes, Moore, Quiroz. W_Otero 1-0. L_Wagner 0-1. Sv_Narveson. HRs_Mazara;
___
|Oakland
|220
|000
|010—5
|11
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|300—4
|8
|0
Graveman, Manaea (2), Neal (4), Fillmyer (6), Cochran-Gill (7), Castro (7), Naile (8), Finnegan (9), and Vogt, Maxwell; Samardzija, Sitton (2), Stratton (3), Gearrin (5), Law (6), Coonrod (7), Suarez (8), Dominguez (9), and Posey, Federowicz. W_Castro 1-0. L_Suarez 0-1. Sv_Finnegan. HRs_Joyce; Belt.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|022
|001—5
|11
|0
|Texas (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|2
Guerra, Hader (2), Knebel (3), Marinez (4), Cravy (5), Kohlscheen (7), Ramirez (9), and Pina, Houle; Gamboa, Sadzeck (3), Dragmire (5), Garrett (5), Leclerc (6), LaFromboise (6), Alvarez (7), Bibens-Dirkx (8), Ledbetter (9), and Trevino, Lerud. W_Marinez 1-0. L_Dragmire 0-1.
___
|San Diego
|010
|010
|100—3
|7
|1
|Los Angeles Angels
|001
|200
|20x—5
|7
|1
Jenkins, Lockett (3), Diaz (4), Edwards (5), Quackenbush (6), Jester (7), Maton (8), and Hedges, Gale; Ramirez, Hofacket (2), Smith (3), Morin (5), Morales (6), O’Grady (8), Gagnon (9), and Perez, Briceno. W_Morales 1-0. L_Jester 0-1. Sv_Gagnon. HRs_Coleman;
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|4
|Arizona
|020
|010
|03x—6
|4
|0
Feldman, Mitchell (2), Reed (3), Wood (5), Peralta (6), Luetge (7), Mahle (8), and Barnhart, Zarraga; Corbin, Banda (3), Hoover (5), Matusz (6), Chafin (7), Duncan (8), Davis (9), and Hernandez, Thole. W_Corbin 1-0. L_Feldman 0-1. HRs_Fuentes.
___