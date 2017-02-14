Tuesday’s Scores

Archmere Academy 46, Wilmington Christian 36
Caravel Academy 73, Thomas McKean 58
Concord 64, Delaware Design-Lab High School 39
Delaware Military Academy 56, Tower Hill 46
Delmar 67, Sussex Academy 38
Hodgson Vo-Tech 75, Howard School of Technology 58
Lake Forest 62, Indian River 51
Milford 66, Laurel 30
Newark 66, Newark Charter 50
St. Mark’s 44, Charter School of Wilmington 28
William Penn 44, Polytech 42
Appoquinimink 66, St. Georges Tech 61
Archmere Academy 48, Delaware Military Academy 29
Caesar Rodney 50, Sussex Central 42
Christiana 41, Delcastle Tech 36
Conrad 74, John Dickinson 34
Milford 71, Laurel 40
St. Elizabeth 51, William Penn 19
Tatnall 46, St. Andrew’s 17
Tower Hill 50, Glasgow 23