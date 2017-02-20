Sports Listen

Trending:

ShutdownHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 10:05 pm < a min read
Share
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Faith Christian-Roanoke 50, Temple Christian 20

Stuart Hall 58, Blue Ridge Christian 16

6A South
Regional Quarterfinal

Colonial Forge 50, Cosby 23

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Landstown 52, Woodside 23

Advertisement

Ocean Lakes 51, Western Branch 50

Woodbridge 60, James River-Midlothian 48

5A North
Regional First Round

Briar Woods 63, Stafford 51

Massaponax 56, Broad Run 42

TJ-Alexandria 48, Albemarle 43

Wakefield 55, Orange County 31

5A South
Regional Quarterfinal

Highland Springs 71, Deep Run 50

Lloyd Bird 64, J.R. Tucker 56

Princess Anne 78, Hampton 47

Salem-Va. Beach 58, Nansemond River 39

4A West
Regional Quarterfinal

Carroll County 69, Woodgrove 61

Charlottesville 49, Freedom (South Riding) 43, OT

Loudoun County 54, Liberty-Bealeton 48

Millbrook 74, William Fleming 64

3A West
Regional First Round

Western Albemarle 49, Liberty-Bedford 39

BOYS BASKETBALL

Paul VI 72, Dematha, Md. 59

6A South
Regional Quarterfinal

C.D. Hylton 62, Thomas Dale 41

Franklin County 54, Woodbridge 45

Landstown 49, Oscar Smith 47

Western Branch 76, Kellam 68

5A North
Regional First Round

George Marshall 58, Halifax County 45

North Stafford 74, Broad Run 60

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, TJ-Alexandria 41

Stone Bridge 75, Massaponax 64

5A South
Regional Quarterfinal

Bethel 51, Green Run 44

Hampton 63, Maury 49

Lloyd Bird 44, Mills Godwin 41

Varina 53, Hermitage 34

4A West
Regional Quarterfinal

GW-Danville 50, Heritage (Leesburg) 40

Handley 53, William Byrd 43

Loudoun Valley 84, Charlottesville 72

William Fleming 57, Freedom (South Riding) 53

3A West
Regional First Round

Alleghany 101, Broadway 76

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1792: Washington signs Postal Service Act

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Collecting wastewater samples

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended