Monday’s Scores

Faith Christian-Roanoke 50, Temple Christian 20
Stuart Hall 58, Blue Ridge Christian 16
|6A South
|Regional Quarterfinal
Colonial Forge 50, Cosby 23
Landstown 52, Woodside 23
Ocean Lakes 51, Western Branch 50
Woodbridge 60, James River-Midlothian 48
|5A North
|Regional First Round
Briar Woods 63, Stafford 51
Massaponax 56, Broad Run 42
TJ-Alexandria 48, Albemarle 43
Wakefield 55, Orange County 31
|5A South
|Regional Quarterfinal
Highland Springs 71, Deep Run 50
Lloyd Bird 64, J.R. Tucker 56
Princess Anne 78, Hampton 47
Salem-Va. Beach 58, Nansemond River 39
|4A West
|Regional Quarterfinal
Carroll County 69, Woodgrove 61
Charlottesville 49, Freedom (South Riding) 43, OT
Loudoun County 54, Liberty-Bealeton 48
Millbrook 74, William Fleming 64
|3A West
|Regional First Round
Western Albemarle 49, Liberty-Bedford 39
Paul VI 72, Dematha, Md. 59
|6A South
|Regional Quarterfinal
C.D. Hylton 62, Thomas Dale 41
Franklin County 54, Woodbridge 45
Landstown 49, Oscar Smith 47
Western Branch 76, Kellam 68
|5A North
|Regional First Round
George Marshall 58, Halifax County 45
North Stafford 74, Broad Run 60
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, TJ-Alexandria 41
Stone Bridge 75, Massaponax 64
|5A South
|Regional Quarterfinal
Bethel 51, Green Run 44
Hampton 63, Maury 49
Lloyd Bird 44, Mills Godwin 41
Varina 53, Hermitage 34
|4A West
|Regional Quarterfinal
GW-Danville 50, Heritage (Leesburg) 40
Handley 53, William Byrd 43
Loudoun Valley 84, Charlottesville 72
William Fleming 57, Freedom (South Riding) 53
|3A West
|Regional First Round
Alleghany 101, Broadway 76