Monday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Wily Mo Pena on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed INF Ehire Adrianza off waivers from Milwaukee. Designated RHP Pat Light for release or assignment.
LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHPs Troy Marks and RHP Colton Reavis. Traded LHP David Russo to Southern Maryland for a player to be named.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded INF Tyler Urps to Fargo-Moorhead for future considerations.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed 1B Brady Shoemaker.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Mikey O’Brien.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Ozzy Braff.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Cody Beck.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Richard England.
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed OF-1B Ryan Garvey.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Bobby San Martin. Traded SS Austin Wobrock to Florence for RHP Mark Smyth.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Golden State coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbal abuse of game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after an ejection.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned C Deyonta Davis to Iowa (NBADL).
MIAMI HEAT — Waived F Derrick Williams. Signed F Okaro White through the 2017-18 season.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed DB Tyvis Powell off waivers from Seattle.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released CB Justin Gilbert.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Kyle Shanahan coach.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Alex Chisum.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Justin Falk to a one-year contract extension. Claimed F Derek Grant off waivers from Nashville and assigned him to the Rochester (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Karl Stollery from Albany (AHL). Assigned F Joseph Blandisi and D Karl Stollery to Albany (AHL).
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Announced D Jesse Graham was reassigned to the team from Missouri (ECHL).
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Announced C-RW Quentin Shore and D Alexx Privitera were called up by the Ontario (AHL), and LW Dryden Hunt was recalled by Springfield (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Carlos Carmona.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Marcus Epps.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Loaned F Victor Mansaray to FC Cincinnati for the 2017 USL season.
|National Women’s Soccer League
BOSTON BREAKERS — Announxws S Whitney Engen is leaving the team.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Promoted Catherine Carmignani to senior director of branding and sport administration.
BAYLOR — Fired assistant strength and conditioning coach Brandon Washington after he was arrested on a prostitution solicitation charge.
BROWN — Named Karen Lockhart volunteer assistant softball coach.
CLEMSON — Named Amanda Polk women’s assistant rowing coach.
COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON — Named Alex Ellis men’s assistant golf coach.
EAST TENNESSEE STATE — Named Sean Dwyer assistant baseball coach.
FURMAN — Named Addison Williams cornerbacks coach.
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Announced the resignation of athletic director Richard Epperson. Named Davis Yake interim athletic director.
KANSAS — Lifted the indefinite suspension of men’s sophomore basketball F Carlton Bragg Jr.
LOUISVILLE — Suspended men’s senior basketball C Mangok Mathiang and sophomore F Deng Adel one game each for violating the team curfew.
TENNESSEE — Announced DL Andrew Butcher took a medical exemption and left the football program.
WASHINGTON (MO.) — Lifted the suspension of the men’s soccer team after an internal investigation found that the squad didn’t violate the school’s sexual harassment policy.