Monday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released RHP T.J. McFarland.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Jeff Shields.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed OF Ty Morrison.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Alan Oaks, INF Juan Sanchez, OF Nick Akins and OF Michael Hur.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed OF Brent Clevlen.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released LHP Nick Gonzalez and RHP James Stokes.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Waived F Luis Scola.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived G Brandon Jennings. Signed G Chasson Randle.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
DALLAS WINGS — Named Taj McWilliams-Franklin assistant coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on LB Chandler Jones.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on DT Kawann Short. Re-signed DE Wes Horton to a two-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of WR Andrew Hawkins.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jeff Blasko assistant offensive line coach, Tim McGarigle defensive quality control coach and David Raih offensive perimeter coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT-G Fahn Cooper.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Nick Caley tight ends coach.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DT Euclid Cummings.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Philadelphia D Brandon Manning two games for interference against Pittsburgh F Jake Guentzel during a Feb. 25 game.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Teemu Pulkkinen from Minnesota for future considerations.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Lars Johansson to Rockford (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Nick Jensen to a two-year contract extension. Recalled LW Drew Miller and G Jared Coreau from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — — Placed F Pavel Zachaon on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 21. Recalled F Blake Coleman from Albany (AHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Announced F Dylan Sadowy was reassigned to the team from Toledo (AHL). Recalled F Mike Borkowski and G Cal Heeter from Toledo.
DUKE — Announced QB Thomas Sirk is transferring for his sixth year of eligibility.
TENNESSEE — Named Nikki Dailey women’s assistant volleyball coach.