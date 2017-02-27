Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released RHP T.J. McFarland.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Jeff Shields.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed OF Ty Morrison.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Alan Oaks, INF Juan Sanchez, OF Nick Akins and OF Michael Hur.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed OF Brent Clevlen.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released LHP Nick Gonzalez and RHP James Stokes.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived F Luis Scola.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived G Brandon Jennings. Signed G Chasson Randle.

Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Named Taj McWilliams-Franklin assistant coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on LB Chandler Jones.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on DT Kawann Short. Re-signed DE Wes Horton to a two-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of WR Andrew Hawkins.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jeff Blasko assistant offensive line coach, Tim McGarigle defensive quality control coach and David Raih offensive perimeter coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT-G Fahn Cooper.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Nick Caley tight ends coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DT Euclid Cummings.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Philadelphia D Brandon Manning two games for interference against Pittsburgh F Jake Guentzel during a Feb. 25 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Teemu Pulkkinen from Minnesota for future considerations.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Lars Johansson to Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Nick Jensen to a two-year contract extension. Recalled LW Drew Miller and G Jared Coreau from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — — Placed F Pavel Zachaon on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 21. Recalled F Blake Coleman from Albany (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Announced F Dylan Sadowy was reassigned to the team from Toledo (AHL). Recalled F Mike Borkowski and G Cal Heeter from Toledo.

COLLEGE

DUKE — Announced QB Thomas Sirk is transferring for his sixth year of eligibility.

TENNESSEE — Named Nikki Dailey women’s assistant volleyball coach.