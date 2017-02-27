Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released LHP T.J. McFarland.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Jeff Shields.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed OF Ty Morrison.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Alan Oaks, INF Juan Sanchez, OF Nick Akins and OF Michael Hur.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed OF Brent Clevlen.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released LHP Nick Gonzalez and RHP James Stokes.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Waived F Luis Scola.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Deron Williams.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G Jose Calderon.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived G Brandon Jennings. Signed G Chasson Randle.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived C Andrew Bogut.

Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Named Taj McWilliams-Franklin assistant coach.

NBA Development League

DELAWARE 87ERS — Signed F Derrick Byars.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on LB Chandler Jones. Re-signed LB Gabe Martin and WR Jeremy Ross to one-year contracts.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on DT Kawann Short. Re-signed DE Wes Horton to a two-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of WR Andrew Hawkins.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jeff Blasko assistant offensive line coach, Tim McGarigle defensive quality control coach and David Raih offensive perimeter coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT-G Fahn Cooper.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Nick Caley tight ends coach.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed an exclusive rights franchise tag on RB Le’Veon Bell. Signed WR Antonio Brown to a five-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Tendered one-year contracts to exclusive rights LB Carl Bradford and NT Mike Purcell.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DT Euclid Cummings. Released DT Eddie Steele.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Philadelphia D Brandon Manning two games for interference against Pittsburgh F Jake Guentzel during a Feb. 25 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Teemu Pulkkinen from Minnesota for future considerations.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Lars Johansson to Rockford (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Claimed C Zac Dalpe off waivers from Minnesota and assigned him to Cleveland (AHL). Placed F Matt Calvert on injured reserve.

DALLAS STARS — Acquired D Greg Pateryn and a 2017 fourth-round draft pick from Montreal for D Jordie Benn.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Nick Jensen to a two-year contract extension. Recalled LW Drew Miller and G Jared Coreau from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Kevin Rooney to a one-year entry level contract for the remainder of the 2016-17 season. Placed F Pavel Zachaon on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 21. Recalled F Blake Coleman from Albany (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Ivan Barbashev from Chicago (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired F Byron Froese and a conditional 2017 second-round draft pick from Toronto for F Brian Boyle.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired F Alex Burrows from Vancouver for C Jonathan Dahlen.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Iowa F Kurtis Gabriel six games for his actions in a Feb. 25 game at Chicago.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Announced F Dylan Sadowy was reassigned to the team from Toledo (AHL). Recalled F Mike Borkowski and G Cal Heeter from Toledo.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

REAL SALT LAKE — Re-signed F Joao Plata to a multiyear contract.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Waived M Benji Joya and F Christian Volesky.

COLLEGE

CLAYTON STATE — Named Jared Bidne director of sports performance.

DUKE — Announced QB Thomas Sirk is transferring for his sixth year of eligibility.

MISSISSIPPI STATE — Signed football coach Dan Mullen to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

TENNESSEE — Named Nikki Dailey women’s assistant volleyball coach.

TEXAS — Announced men’s sophomore G-F Tevin Mack was released from his scholarship.

VANDERBILT — Named Warren Belin outside linebackers coach.

WAGNER — Named Joe Varga assistant athletic director for athlete performance.