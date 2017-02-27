Monday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released LHP T.J. McFarland.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Jeff Shields.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed OF Ty Morrison.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Alan Oaks, INF Juan Sanchez, OF Nick Akins and OF Michael Hur.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed OF Brent Clevlen.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released LHP Nick Gonzalez and RHP James Stokes.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Waived F Luis Scola.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Deron Williams.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived G Jose Calderon.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived G Brandon Jennings. Signed G Chasson Randle.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived C Andrew Bogut.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
DALLAS WINGS — Named Taj McWilliams-Franklin assistant coach.
DELAWARE 87ERS — Signed F Derrick Byars.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on LB Chandler Jones. Re-signed LB Gabe Martin and WR Jeremy Ross to one-year contracts.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on DT Kawann Short. Re-signed DE Wes Horton to a two-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of WR Andrew Hawkins.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jeff Blasko assistant offensive line coach, Tim McGarigle defensive quality control coach and David Raih offensive perimeter coach.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT-G Fahn Cooper.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Nick Caley tight ends coach.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed an exclusive rights franchise tag on RB Le’Veon Bell. Signed WR Antonio Brown to a five-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Tendered one-year contracts to exclusive rights LB Carl Bradford and NT Mike Purcell.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DT Euclid Cummings. Released DT Eddie Steele.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Philadelphia D Brandon Manning two games for interference against Pittsburgh F Jake Guentzel during a Feb. 25 game.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired F Teemu Pulkkinen from Minnesota for future considerations.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Lars Johansson to Rockford (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Claimed C Zac Dalpe off waivers from Minnesota and assigned him to Cleveland (AHL). Placed F Matt Calvert on injured reserve.
DALLAS STARS — Acquired D Greg Pateryn and a 2017 fourth-round draft pick from Montreal for D Jordie Benn.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Nick Jensen to a two-year contract extension. Recalled LW Drew Miller and G Jared Coreau from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Kevin Rooney to a one-year entry level contract for the remainder of the 2016-17 season. Placed F Pavel Zachaon on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 21. Recalled F Blake Coleman from Albany (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Ivan Barbashev from Chicago (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired F Byron Froese and a conditional 2017 second-round draft pick from Toronto for F Brian Boyle.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired F Alex Burrows from Vancouver for C Jonathan Dahlen.
AHL — Suspended Iowa F Kurtis Gabriel six games for his actions in a Feb. 25 game at Chicago.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Announced F Dylan Sadowy was reassigned to the team from Toledo (AHL). Recalled F Mike Borkowski and G Cal Heeter from Toledo.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
REAL SALT LAKE — Re-signed F Joao Plata to a multiyear contract.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Waived M Benji Joya and F Christian Volesky.
CLAYTON STATE — Named Jared Bidne director of sports performance.
DUKE — Announced QB Thomas Sirk is transferring for his sixth year of eligibility.
MISSISSIPPI STATE — Signed football coach Dan Mullen to a contract extension through the 2020 season.
TENNESSEE — Named Nikki Dailey women’s assistant volleyball coach.
TEXAS — Announced men’s sophomore G-F Tevin Mack was released from his scholarship.
VANDERBILT — Named Warren Belin outside linebackers coach.
WAGNER — Named Joe Varga assistant athletic director for athlete performance.