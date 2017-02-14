Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Montreal Canadiens fire Therrien,…

Montreal Canadiens fire Therrien, hire Julien as coach

By STEPHEN WHYNO February 14, 2017 4:40 pm < a min read
Share

The Montreal Canadiens have fired coach Michel Therrien and hired Claude Julien to replace him.

Julien was just fired as coach of the Boston Bruins last week. Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement Tuesday, two days into his team’s bye week.

The Canadiens are the NHL’s worst team since the start of January and lost 4-0 to the Bruins on Sunday. They next play Saturday against Winnipeg.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Therrien was in his fifth season of his second tour of duty as Canadiens coach. They missed the playoffs last season after goaltender Carey Price injured his knee in November.

Advertisement

Julien returns to Montreal, where he coached from 2003-2006. He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011 and was the longest-tenured coach until last week.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Montreal Canadiens fire Therrien,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor lifts weights during the Ike Strength Fest competition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended