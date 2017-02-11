Morehead State notches season-best fourth straight win

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Xavier Moon had 16 points and nine rebounds, DeJuan Marrero scored 14 points and Morehead State defeated Eastern Kentucky 67-62 on Saturday night.
Miguel Dicent added 10 points and six assists for the Eagles (13-12, 9-3 Ohio Valley), who won a season-best fourth straight game with their seventh victory in eight contests. Morehead State outrebounded EKU 46-27 with 16 on the offensive glass leading to a 12-2 advantage on second-chance points.
Asante Gist scored 20 points, Nick Mayo 17 and Dillon Avare 11 for the Colonels (10-17, 3-9), who lost their third straight.
Moon scored 12 points in the first half when the Eagles took a 35-27 lead.
The Colonels got within two of the Eagles, the final time with 1:20 to go on a Mayo basket, but Moon added two free throws and Lamontray Harris one while the Colonels missed their final three shots.
Morehead State swept the season series, winning 80-54 on Jan. 21.