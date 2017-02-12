Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Morgan helps Northern Iowa…

Morgan helps Northern Iowa hold off Missouri State 55-52

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 6:04 pm < a min read
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jeremy Morgan had 18 points with five rebounds and four assists and Northern Iowa edged Missouri State 55-52 on Sunday.

Bennett Koch added 14 points and seven rebounds and Klint Carlson had 10 points for the Panthers (13-12, 8-6 Missouri Valley), who have won three straight and eight of their last nine.

Dequon Miller and Jarred Miller had 12 each for the Bears (15-12, 6-8), who have lost three straight and five of six. Obediah Church had 12 rebounds and Alize Johnson 10 as Missouri State had a 41-24 advantage on the boards.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

The Bears had a 15-0 run in the first half but Morgan had back-to-back 3-pointers in the last minute and the Panthers trailed 28-27 at the break. Morgan’s 3 with 4:57 to play put Northern Iowa up 52-45 with 4:57 to play but the Panthers missed their last four shots. But Missouri State, which missed 10 straight, only made two of its last four down the stretch.

Advertisement

Neither team shot 40 percent.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Morgan helps Northern Iowa…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended