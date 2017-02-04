Mosby, Davis help Alcorn State take fifth straight win

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — A.J. Mosby scored 16 points and DeAndre’ Davis had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead Alcorn State over Jackson State 69-58 on Saturday night for the Braves’ fifth straight victory.
Maurice Howard added 13 points, Reginal Johnson 12 and Marquis Vance 10 for Alcorn State (10-11, 7-3), who are alone in second place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference behind Texas Southern. The Braves swept the season series, winning at Jackson State 63-50 on Jan. 11.
Edric Dennis scored 21 points to lead the Tigers (9-14, 5-5).
Alcorn State took 10 more free throws than the Tigers and made 10 more, and outscored Jackson State in the paint 30-18.
With six minutes left, Dennis gave Jackson State a 48-47 lead with a 3-pointer. Howard responded with a 3-pointer and Tigers went on to build an 11-point lead, 63-52, with 1:13 to go.