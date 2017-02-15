Sports Listen

Mosquera-Perea putback helps ETSU sneak by Samford

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 9:48 pm < a min read
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tevin Glass and T.J. Cromer each scored 16 points, Hanner Mosquera-Perea hit the go-ahead bucket, and East Tennessee State rallied from a late deficit to beat Samford 79-77 on Wednesday night.

The win helps the Buccaneers (21-6, 11-3) keep pace in the Southern Conference standings with Furman, which also won on Wednesday. East Tennessee state is currently 1.5 games behind the Paladins, with a Feb. 22 matchup looming.

Trailing by one with under 30 seconds to go, Eric Adams scored the go-ahead layup for Samford (15-12, 6-8) which gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 lead. After Cromer missed for ETSU, Mosquera-Perea corralled the offensive rebound and laid the ball in for a 78-77 Buccaneer lead with 10 seconds to go.

Josh Sharkey turned it over on the ensuing possession; and a Desonta Bradford free throw for ETSU gave the game its final score.

Demitrius Denzel-Dyson scored 21 points for Samford.

Sports News
