Mount St. Mary’s clinches NEC for first time in 21 years

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Elijah Long tallied 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Mount St. Mary’s clinched the Northeast Conference regular season title for the first time in 21 years with a 77-62 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday.

Miles Wilson added 17 points and Junior Robinson 10 for Mount St. Mary’s (16-15, 14-4), which began the season 1-11 before winning its final nonconference game and dominating the conference schedule.

The Mountaineers led 42-40 with 14:14 remaining before Long’s layup sparked a 20-0 run over the next four minutes to put the game out of reach, as the Terriers (4-27, 2-16) couldn’t get back within single digits.

Gianni Ford, whose previous career high was 13 points, made four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points for St. Francis Brooklyn, which has lost 16 straight. Glenn Sanabria added 12 points and Darelle Porter 10.