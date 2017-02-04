Mrazek, Green lead Red Wings past Predators 1-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Petr Mrazek made 42 saves, Mike Green scored in the first period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 1-0 on Saturday night.

Pekka Rinne made 18 saves for Nashville, which has lost two of three.

Mrazek is 5-0-0 in his career against Nashville. He made nine saves in the first, 16 in the second and 17 in the third to record his first shutout of the season and 10th of his career. He has been the goaltender of record in both of Detroit’s wins over the Predators this season. The first came in Detroit on Oct. 21, in which several Predators could not finish the game due to a bout of food poisoning.

Green scored with 1:30 left in the opening period. From below the goal line to the left of the Nashville net, Henrik Zetterberg sent a pass to Green in the high slot, and he beat Rinne from there with a wrist shot high to the glove side.

Zetterberg extended his points streak to three games. He has five points over those three games.

Green’s goal came less than two minutes after Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson hit the crossbar with a backhand from 12 feet away from the Detroit net.

Notes: Nashville D Roman Josi returned to the lineup after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. … Earlier Saturday, the Predators acquired C Vernon Fiddler from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft. Fiddler played 305 games with the Predators between 2002 and 2009. … Detroit assigned G Jimmy Howard to Grand Rapids of the AHL on a conditioning assignment. Howard has been sidelined since late December with a knee injury.

UP NEXT:

Red Wings: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

Predators: Host Vancouver on Tuesday night.