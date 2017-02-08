Sports Listen

Trending:

USDADoDFirst 100 DaysAir ForceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Murphy-led Minnesota outlasts Iowa…

Murphy-led Minnesota outlasts Iowa 100-89 in 2OT

By DAVE CAMPBELL February 8, 2017 11:49 pm < a min read
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Murphy scored a career-high 25 points with 19 rebounds, Nate Mason had 25 points and seven assists and Minnesota outlasted Iowa 100-89 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Playing an extra period for the fourth time in Big Ten play this season, the Gophers (17-7, 5-6) stopped a three-game winning streak for the Hawkeyes (14-11, 6-6) with a season-high 14 blocked shots and a tireless effort down the stretch.

Peter Jok had 26 of his 28 points after halftime for Iowa, which stormed back from a 14-point deficit early in the second half. Isaiah Moss added 19 points.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Minnesota hit the 100-point mark for the first time since Dec. 27, 2014, against UNC Wilmington.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Murphy-led Minnesota outlasts Iowa…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1918: Army resumes publication of Stars and Stripes

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Frozen US Navy ship pulls into Japan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended