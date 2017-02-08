Murphy-led Minnesota outlasts Iowa 100-89 in 2OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Murphy scored a career-high 25 points with 19 rebounds, Nate Mason had 25 points and seven assists and Minnesota outlasted Iowa 100-89 in double overtime on Wednesday night.
Playing an extra period for the fourth time in Big Ten play this season, the Gophers (17-7, 5-6) stopped a three-game winning streak for the Hawkeyes (14-11, 6-6) with a season-high 14 blocked shots and a tireless effort down the stretch.
Peter Jok had 26 of his 28 points after halftime for Iowa, which stormed back from a 14-point deficit early in the second half. Isaiah Moss added 19 points.
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Minnesota hit the 100-point mark for the first time since Dec. 27, 2014, against UNC Wilmington.