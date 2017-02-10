Murray’s 30 leads hot Pepperdine past BYU 99-83

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Lamond Murray Jr. scored 30 points and Pepperdine had its best offensive night of the season in a 99-83 win over BYU on Thursday night.

Chris Reyes and Elijah Lee had 16 points apiece with Reyes grabbing 13 rebounds for the Waves (8-18, 3-9 West Coast Conference). Nolan Taylor added 15 and Jeremy Taylor had 14 with seven assists.

Pepperdine shot 59 percent (19 of 32) in the first half, going 5 of 10 behind the arc, to take a 52-43 lead. It was the Waves’ highest scoring half of the season.

The Waves kept rolling, shooting 56 percent in the second half to end at a season best 58 percent, and finished 8 of 15 from distance and 17 of 20 from the foul line.

Advertisement

Nick Emery had 19 points for the Cougars (17-9, 8-5), who have lost four straight at Pepperdine. Eric Mika scored 18 points, playing 22 minutes before fouling out. Mika entered the game averaging 20.6 points, second to Murray’s 20.7 in the WCC.