Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NASCAR driver Greg Biffle…

NASCAR driver Greg Biffle won’t race full time this season

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 2:40 pm < a min read
Share

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Greg Biffle won’t race full time this season.

Biffle announced Friday via Twitter that he has accepted a recurring role as a guest analyst on NBC Sports’ “NASCAR America” show. He says his debut is March 1.

He adds that “if the right opportunity arises, I may return to the driver’s seat.”

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Biffle and Roush Fenway Racing parted ways at the end of 2016 after 19 seasons, the last 14 in the Cup series. Biffle, who had driven the No. 16 Ford since 2002, called it a “mutual agreement we started working on many months ago.”

Advertisement

The 47-year-old Vancouver, Washington, native won 19 races in NASCAR’s top series and twice contended for the Cup championship late in the season.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

___

This story has been corrected to show Biffle will work for NBC Sports.

Topics:
Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NASCAR driver Greg Biffle…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended