NASCAR overhauls penalty system headed into Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR unveiled a revamped penalty system Thursday that could levy more punishments on race weekends.

Scrapping its six-level class, NASCAR moved to a two-level system where penalties assessed during qualifying or inspections at the track will be immediate and not handled later in the week.

Potential penalties at the track include loss of practice time, loss of pit selection, an end of field penalty and even the loss of track access.

NASCAR said Level 1 infractions that include failing weight, heights and missing three lugnuts will result in penalties of up to 40 points, a potential three-race suspension for a crew chief and a $75,000 fine. Level 2 infractions that target traction control, tire manipulation and illegal testing warrant a 75-point deduction, a six-race suspension for the crew chief or other team members, and a fine ranging from $100,000 to $200,000.

Safety penalties will be handled on case-by-case basis.

