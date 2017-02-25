Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nationals 8, Mets 6

Nationals 8, Mets 6

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 4:46 pm < a min read
Share
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Trner ss 2 0 0 0 J.Reyes 3b 2 0 0 0
Burriss ph 2 0 1 0 T.Rvera 3b 3 1 1 0
C.Jseph 2b 0 1 0 0 Grndrsn cf 2 0 0 0
A.Eaton cf 2 0 0 0 C.Start cf 1 0 0 0
Butista cf 2 1 1 0 Rynolds 3b 0 2 0 0
B.Snydr lf 1 0 1 1 Cspedes lf 2 0 1 0
D.Mrphy 2b 2 0 0 0 Ccchini pr 1 2 1 0
Wi.Difo 2b 2 1 0 0 D.Wrght dh 2 0 0 0
B.Hrper rf 2 1 2 1 Cnforto ph 1 0 1 1
Goodwin rf 2 0 0 0 Gllorme ph 0 1 0 0
M.Tylor lf 2 0 0 0 B.Nimmo ph 1 0 0 1
Stvnson lf 2 1 1 2 Cabrera ss 2 0 0 0
Ad.Lind 1b 2 0 0 0 Rosario ss 3 0 1 1
M.Skole 1b 1 1 1 1 W.Flres 1b 2 0 1 0
D.Nrris c 2 1 1 0 D.Smith pr 1 0 0 1
J.Slano c 2 0 1 0 J.Bruce rf 2 0 1 0
Ne.Soto 3b 2 1 1 2 Tijeron pr 2 0 0 1
Dr.Ward 3b 1 0 0 0 T.Kelly 2b 2 0 0 1
Rbinson dh 3 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 2 0 1 0
Ra.Read ph 1 0 0 0 Crrillo c 2 0 0 0
Totals 35 8 10 7 Totals 33 6 8 6
Washington 010 024 001—8
New York 000 001 032—6

E_Turner (1), Taijeron (1). DP_Washington 2, New York 2. LOB_Washington 4, New York 10. 2B_Burriss (1), Snyder (1), Solano (1), Cespedes (1), Cecchini (1). HR_Harper (1), Stevenson (1), Skole (1), Soto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gott 1 0 0 0 0 0
Nathan 1 1 0 0 0 0
Perez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Albers W, 1-0 1 2 0 0 1 0
Guthrie 1 2 1 1 0 1
Romero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Adams 2-3 0 3 3 4 2
Eitel H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Broadway 1 2 2 2 1 1
New York
Gilmartin L, 0-1 2 1 1 1 0 1
Taylor 2 1 0 0 0 1
Blevins 1 2 2 2 0 2
McGowan 1-3 4 4 4 1 0
Wilk 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Smoker 1 0 0 0 1 1
Regnault 1 1 1 1 2 0

HBP_by_Broadway (Reynolds).

WP_McGowan.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:15. A_5,793

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nationals 8, Mets 6
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.