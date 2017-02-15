Sports Listen

NBA chooses Anthony as Love’s All-Star replacement

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 9:48 pm < a min read
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks is an All-Star again.

The NBA announced Wednesday night that Anthony has been picked to replace Cleveland forward Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference roster Sunday for the All-Star Game in New Orleans.

It’s the 10th All-Star selection for Anthony, and his eighth consecutive.

Love is expected to miss the next six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee Tuesday. Injury replacements are chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Anthony entered Wednesday night’s game in Oklahoma City averaging 23.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season. Among players on this year’s All-Star rosters, Anthony’s 10 trips to the league’s in-season showcase are second-most to only Cleveland’s LeBron James — an All-Star for the 13th time.

