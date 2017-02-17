NBA warns Texas over proposed ‘bathroom bill’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The NBA has warned that Texas could be overlooked for future events because of a proposed “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people.

The Texas legislation is similar to a North Carolina law that prompted the league to move the All-Star Game out of that state. Texas’ proposed law would require people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass says an environment where people are treated “fairly and equally” weighs heavily when the league chooses host locations. The NFL has made similar statements.

Texas has three NBA teams and has hosted three All-Star Games since 2006.

Charlotte was originally supposed to host Sunday’s All-Star Game. But the NBA moved the game to New Orleans after North Carolina adopted its “bathroom bill” last year.