NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|12
|0
|1.000
|22
|5
|.815
|Stony Brook
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|10
|.583
|UMBC
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Albany (NY)
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|11
|.593
|New Hampshire
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|11
|.560
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|16
|.407
|Binghamton
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|15
|.444
|Hartford
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|19
|.269
|Maine
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|21
|.222
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|SMU
|11
|1
|.917
|21
|4
|.840
|Houston
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|7
|.720
|Memphis
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|UConn
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|12
|.500
|Tulsa
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|12
|.500
|UCF
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|10
|.600
|Temple
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|East Carolina
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|14
|.440
|Tulane
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|20
|.167
|South Florida
|1
|12
|.077
|7
|17
|.292
___
UConn 66, UCF 63
Houston 73, Tulsa 64
South Florida 64, East Carolina 57
Temple at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at SMU, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|10
|2
|.833
|20
|5
|.800
|Dayton
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|5
|.792
|Richmond
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|9
|.625
|Rhode Island
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|George Mason
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|9
|.625
|La Salle
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Davidson
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|11
|.522
|George Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|12
|.520
|Fordham
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Saint Louis
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|UMass
|3
|9
|.250
|13
|12
|.520
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|14
|.417
|Duquesne
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
Richmond 64, La Salle 52
UMass 87, Saint Joseph’s 76
George Washington 76, St. Bonaventure 70
George Mason 73, Fordham 67
Saint Louis 87, Duquesne 81
VCU 74, Davidson 60
Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 6 p.m.
Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|5
|.808
|Virginia
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|5
|.783
|Florida St.
|9
|4
|.692
|21
|5
|.808
|Duke
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Louisville
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Notre Dame
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|7
|.731
|Syracuse
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|10
|.615
|Miami
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|8
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Wake Forest
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|10
|.600
|Virginia Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|7
|.696
|Pittsburgh
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
|Clemson
|3
|9
|.250
|13
|11
|.542
|NC State
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
|Boston College
|2
|11
|.154
|9
|17
|.346
___
Wake Forest 88, NC State 58
Pittsburgh 80, Syracuse 75
Duke 64, Clemson 62
Louisville 71, Miami 66
Georgia Tech 65, Boston College 54
Notre Dame 84, Florida St. 72
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|7
|.741
|Lipscomb
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|11
|.607
|SC-Upstate
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|11
|.607
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|15
|.444
|North Florida
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|17
|.393
|Jacksonville
|4
|7
|.364
|16
|12
|.571
|Stetson
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|18
|.357
|NJIT
|1
|10
|.091
|9
|18
|.333
___
Lipscomb 97, Stetson 85
SC-Upstate 84, North Florida 71
Florida Gulf Coast 75, Kennesaw St. 63
Jacksonville 76, NJIT 73
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|3
|.880
|Baylor
|9
|3
|.750
|22
|3
|.880
|West Virginia
|8
|4
|.667
|20
|5
|.800
|Iowa St.
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|9
|.625
|TCU
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|8
|.680
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|9
|.640
|Kansas St.
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|9
|.640
|Texas Tech
|4
|8
|.333
|16
|9
|.640
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|15
|.400
|Oklahoma
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|16
|.333
___
West Virginia 85, Kansas St. 66
Kansas 80, Texas Tech 79
Baylor 70, TCU 52
Oklahoma St. 84, Texas 71
Iowa St. 80, Oklahoma 64
Baylor at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|11
|2
|.846
|24
|2
|.923
|Creighton
|8
|4
|.667
|21
|4
|.840
|Xavier
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Butler
|8
|5
|.615
|19
|6
|.760
|Marquette
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|10
|.600
|St. John’s
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|Seton Hall
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|9
|.625
|Providence
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|Georgetown
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|12
|.538
|DePaul
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|17
|.320
___
St. John’s 78, Seton Hall 70
Georgetown 80, Marquette 62
Creighton 93, DePaul 58
Villanova 73, Xavier 57
Providence 71, Butler 65
Villanova at DePaul, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|8
|.652
|North Dakota
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|8
|.652
|E. Washington
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|9
|.654
|Idaho
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|11
|.542
|Montana
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|13
|.500
|Montana St.
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|14
|.462
|Sacramento St.
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|Portland St.
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|11
|.522
|z-N. Colorado
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|N. Arizona
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|Idaho St.
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|19
|.208
|S. Utah
|2
|11
|.154
|4
|22
|.154
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Montana St. 83, S. Utah 78
E. Washington 70, N. Colorado 44
North Dakota 88, Idaho 65
Montana 76, N. Arizona 59
Weber St. 96, Portland St. 93, OT
Sacramento St. 75, Idaho St. 63
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UNC-Asheville
|12
|2
|.857
|20
|7
|.741
|Liberty
|12
|2
|.857
|17
|10
|.630
|Winthrop
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|6
|.760
|High Point
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|12
|.538
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Campbell
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|Radford
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|15
|.423
|Charleston Southern
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|Longwood
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|19
|.240
|Presbyterian
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|20
|.200
___
Winthrop 77, Gardner-Webb 71
Liberty 76, Charleston Southern 69
Campbell 70, Presbyterian 57
UNC-Asheville 91, Longwood 69
Radford 69, High Point 68, OT
High Point at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wisconsin
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|3
|.875
|Maryland
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|4
|.840
|Purdue
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|5
|.800
|Northwestern
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Michigan St.
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Iowa
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|12
|.538
|Penn St.
|6
|7
|.462
|14
|12
|.538
|Michigan
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Indiana
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|Ohio St.
|5
|8
|.385
|15
|11
|.577
|Nebraska
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|Illinois
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|12
|.538
|Rutgers
|2
|11
|.154
|13
|13
|.500
___
Minnesota 72, Rutgers 63
Penn St. 83, Illinois 70
Maryland 86, Ohio St. 77
Michigan St. 77, Iowa 66
Michigan at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|9
|.640
|UC Irvine
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|12
|.556
|CS Northridge
|7
|4
|.636
|11
|13
|.458
|z-Hawaii
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|12
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|16
|.407
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|UC Riverside
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|15
|.318
|Cal Poly
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|17
|.292
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|20
|.130
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Davis 77, UC Riverside 63
Cal St.-Fullerton 74, Long Beach St. 69
CS Northridge 77, UC Santa Barbara 55
UC Irvine 72, Hawaii 58