NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 12:00 am 3 min read
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 13 0 1.000 23 5 .821
Stony Brook 10 2 .833 15 10 .600
UMBC 7 5 .583 16 9 .640
Albany (NY) 7 5 .583 16 11 .593
New Hampshire 6 6 .500 15 11 .577
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 8 .385 11 17 .393
Hartford 3 9 .250 8 19 .296
Binghamton 3 10 .231 12 16 .429
Maine 2 11 .154 6 22 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Sunday’s Games

Vermont 77, UMBC 74

Stony Brook 67, Maine 66

Hartford 87, Mass.-Lowell 84, OT

New Hampshire 63, Binghamton 55

Wednesday, Feb. 15

UMBC at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 12 1 .923 22 4 .846
Cincinnati 11 1 .917 22 3 .880
Houston 9 4 .692 18 7 .720
Memphis 8 5 .615 18 8 .692
UConn 7 5 .583 12 12 .500
Tulsa 6 6 .500 12 12 .500
UCF 6 7 .462 15 10 .600
Temple 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
East Carolina 3 9 .250 11 14 .440
Tulane 1 11 .083 4 20 .167
South Florida 1 12 .077 7 17 .292

___

Sunday’s Games

Temple 74, Memphis 62

SMU 60, Cincinnati 51

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
Dayton 10 2 .833 19 5 .792
Richmond 9 3 .750 15 9 .625
Rhode Island 8 4 .667 16 8 .667
George Mason 7 5 .583 17 8 .680
St. Bonaventure 7 5 .583 15 9 .625
La Salle 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
Davidson 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
George Washington 5 7 .417 13 12 .520
Fordham 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Saint Louis 4 8 .333 9 16 .360
UMass 3 9 .250 13 12 .520
Saint Joseph’s 3 9 .250 10 14 .417
Duquesne 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 6 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

George Washington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

La Salle at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

UMass at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 9 3 .750 21 5 .808
Florida St. 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Duke 8 4 .667 20 5 .800
Louisville 8 4 .667 20 5 .800
Virginia 8 4 .667 18 6 .750
Notre Dame 8 5 .615 19 7 .731
Syracuse 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
Virginia Tech 6 6 .500 17 7 .708
Miami 6 6 .500 16 8 .667
Georgia Tech 6 6 .500 15 10 .600
Wake Forest 6 7 .462 15 10 .600
Pittsburgh 3 9 .250 14 11 .560
Clemson 3 9 .250 13 11 .542
NC State 3 10 .231 14 12 .538
Boston College 2 11 .154 9 17 .346

___

Sunday’s Games

Virginia Tech 80, Virginia 78, 2OT

Monday, Feb. 13

Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 8 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 9 2 .818 20 7 .741
Lipscomb 9 2 .818 17 11 .607
SC-Upstate 7 4 .636 17 11 .607
Kennesaw St. 6 5 .545 12 15 .444
North Florida 6 5 .545 11 17 .393
Jacksonville 4 7 .364 16 12 .571
Stetson 2 9 .182 10 18 .357
NJIT 1 10 .091 9 18 .333

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 10 2 .833 22 3 .880
Baylor 9 3 .750 22 3 .880
West Virginia 8 4 .667 20 5 .800
Iowa St. 7 5 .583 15 9 .625
TCU 6 6 .500 17 8 .680
Oklahoma St. 5 7 .417 16 9 .640
Kansas St. 5 7 .417 16 9 .640
Texas Tech 4 8 .333 16 9 .640
Texas 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Oklahoma 2 10 .167 8 16 .333

___

Monday, Feb. 13

Baylor at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Iowa St. at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 11 2 .846 24 2 .923
Creighton 8 4 .667 21 4 .840
Xavier 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
Butler 8 5 .615 19 6 .760
Marquette 6 7 .462 15 10 .600
St. John’s 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
Seton Hall 5 7 .417 15 9 .625
Providence 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
Georgetown 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
DePaul 1 11 .083 8 17 .320

___

Monday, Feb. 13

Villanova at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

St. John’s at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 10 2 .833 15 8 .652
North Dakota 10 3 .769 15 8 .652
E. Washington 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Idaho 8 5 .615 13 11 .542
Montana 8 5 .615 13 13 .500
Montana St. 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Sacramento St. 6 6 .500 9 14 .391
Portland St. 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
z-N. Colorado 4 9 .308 8 16 .333
N. Arizona 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
Idaho St. 3 9 .250 5 19 .208
S. Utah 2 11 .154 4 22 .154

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNC-Asheville 12 2 .857 20 7 .741
Liberty 12 2 .857 17 10 .630
Winthrop 11 3 .786 19 6 .760
High Point 8 6 .571 14 12 .538
Gardner-Webb 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Campbell 6 8 .429 13 13 .500
Radford 6 8 .429 11 15 .423
Charleston Southern 4 10 .286 8 17 .320
Longwood 3 11 .214 6 19 .240
Presbyterian 1 13 .071 5 20 .200

___

Tuesday, Feb. 14

High Point at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Radford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wisconsin 10 2 .833 21 4 .840
Maryland 9 3 .750 21 4 .840
Purdue 9 3 .750 20 5 .800
Northwestern 8 4 .667 19 6 .760
Michigan St. 7 5 .583 15 10 .600
Minnesota 6 6 .500 18 7 .720
Michigan 6 6 .500 16 9 .640
Iowa 6 7 .462 14 12 .538
Penn St. 6 7 .462 14 12 .538
Ohio St. 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
Indiana 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
Nebraska 4 8 .333 10 14 .417
Illinois 4 9 .308 14 12 .538
Rutgers 2 11 .154 13 13 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 75, Indiana 63

Northwestern 66, Wisconsin 59

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Maryland at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 8 2 .800 16 9 .640
UC Irvine 8 3 .727 15 12 .556
CS Northridge 7 4 .636 11 13 .458
z-Hawaii 6 5 .545 12 12 .500
Long Beach St. 6 5 .545 11 16 .407
Cal St.-Fullerton 5 5 .500 11 12 .478
UC Riverside 5 6 .455 7 15 .318
Cal Poly 2 8 .200 7 17 .292
UC Santa Barbara 1 10 .091 3 20 .130

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine 72, Hawaii 58

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Cal Poly at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
NCAA Basketball
The Associated Press

