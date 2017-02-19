NCAA Basketball

Sports Listen

All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 14 0 1.000 24 5 .828
Stony Brook 12 2 .857 17 10 .630
Albany (NY) 8 5 .615 17 11 .607
UMBC 8 6 .571 17 10 .630
New Hampshire 8 6 .571 17 11 .607
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 10 .333 11 19 .367
Binghamton 3 11 .214 12 17 .414
Hartford 3 11 .214 8 21 .276
Maine 2 12 .143 6 23 .207

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC 108, Mass.-Lowell 102

New Hampshire 82, Hartford 52

Stony Brook 76, Binghamton 55

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Maine, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 14 1 .933 24 4 .857
Cincinnati 13 1 .929 24 3 .889
Houston 9 5 .643 18 8 .692
UConn 8 5 .615 13 12 .520
Memphis 8 6 .571 18 9 .667
UCF 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
Tulsa 6 8 .429 12 14 .462
Temple 5 9 .357 14 13 .519
East Carolina 4 10 .286 12 15 .444
Tulane 2 12 .143 5 21 .192
South Florida 1 14 .067 7 19 .269

___

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 80, Tulsa 60

Tulane 94, South Florida 71

UCF 61, East Carolina 58

SMU 76, Houston 66

Sunday’s Games

UConn at Temple, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

East Carolina at Tulane, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Dayton 12 2 .857 21 5 .808
Rhode Island 9 5 .643 17 9 .654
Richmond 9 5 .643 15 11 .577
George Mason 8 6 .571 18 9 .667
St. Bonaventure 8 6 .571 16 10 .615
La Salle 8 6 .571 14 11 .560
Davidson 7 7 .500 14 11 .560
Fordham 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
George Washington 5 8 .385 13 13 .500
Saint Louis 4 10 .286 9 18 .333
Duquesne 3 10 .231 10 16 .385
UMass 3 11 .214 13 14 .481
Saint Joseph’s 3 11 .214 10 16 .385

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson 79, UMass 74

Fordham 54, Saint Louis 40

Dayton 76, St. Bonaventure 72

La Salle 83, Saint Joseph’s 68

Rhode Island 77, George Mason 74

Sunday’s Games

George Washington at Duquesne, 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Rhode Island at La Salle, 6 p.m.

George Mason at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 11 3 .786 23 5 .821
Duke 10 4 .714 22 5 .815
Louisville 10 4 .714 22 5 .815
Notre Dame 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Florida St. 9 5 .643 21 6 .778
Virginia 8 6 .571 18 8 .692
Miami 8 6 .571 18 8 .692
Syracuse 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Virginia Tech 7 7 .500 18 8 .692
Georgia Tech 6 7 .462 15 11 .577
Wake Forest 6 9 .400 15 12 .556
Pittsburgh 4 10 .286 15 12 .556
Clemson 4 10 .286 14 12 .538
NC State 3 12 .200 14 14 .500
Boston College 2 12 .143 9 18 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Miami 71, Clemson 65

Notre Dame 81, NC State 72

Duke 99, Wake Forest 94

Louisville 94, Virginia Tech 90

Pittsburgh 80, Florida St. 66

North Carolina 65, Virginia 41

Sunday’s Games

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Miami at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

NC State at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 11 2 .846 22 7 .759
Lipscomb 10 3 .769 18 12 .600
SC-Upstate 7 6 .538 17 13 .567
Kennesaw St. 7 6 .538 13 16 .448
North Florida 7 6 .538 12 18 .400
Jacksonville 5 8 .385 17 13 .567
Stetson 3 10 .231 11 19 .367
NJIT 2 11 .154 10 19 .345

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast 97, SC-Upstate 89, OT

NJIT 60, Stetson 56

Kennesaw St. 85, North Florida 68

Lipscomb 81, Jacksonville 69

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 12 2 .857 24 3 .889
Baylor 9 5 .643 22 5 .815
West Virginia 9 5 .643 21 6 .778
Iowa St. 9 5 .643 17 9 .654
Oklahoma St. 7 7 .500 18 9 .667
TCU 6 8 .429 17 10 .630
Kansas St. 6 8 .429 17 10 .630
Texas Tech 5 9 .357 17 10 .630
Texas 4 10 .286 10 17 .370
Oklahoma 3 11 .214 9 17 .346

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 67, Baylor 65

Kansas St. 64, Texas 61

West Virginia 83, Texas Tech 74, 2OT

Iowa St. 84, TCU 71

Oklahoma St. 96, Oklahoma 92

Monday, Feb. 20

Texas at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 13 2 .867 26 2 .929
Butler 9 5 .643 20 6 .769
Creighton 8 5 .615 21 5 .808
Xavier 8 6 .571 18 9 .667
Marquette 7 7 .500 16 10 .615
Seton Hall 6 8 .429 16 10 .615
Providence 6 8 .429 16 11 .593
St. John’s 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
Georgetown 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
DePaul 1 12 .077 8 18 .308

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 92, Seton Hall 70

Marquette 83, Xavier 61

Sunday’s Games

DePaul at Butler, 1:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

St. John’s at Marquette, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Dakota 12 3 .800 17 8 .680
Weber St. 11 3 .786 16 9 .640
E. Washington 10 4 .714 18 9 .667
Montana St. 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
Montana 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
Idaho 8 6 .571 13 12 .520
Sacramento St. 7 7 .500 10 15 .400
Portland St. 5 9 .357 12 13 .480
z-N. Colorado 5 10 .333 9 17 .346
N. Arizona 4 10 .286 7 20 .259
Idaho St. 3 11 .214 5 21 .192
S. Utah 3 11 .214 5 22 .185

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 84, N. Arizona 68

Montana St. 62, Sacramento St. 59

Montana 85, Portland St. 82

North Dakota 77, Weber St. 68

N. Colorado 87, Idaho St. 81

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNC-Asheville 14 2 .875 22 7 .759
Winthrop 13 3 .813 21 6 .778
Liberty 13 3 .813 18 11 .621
Gardner-Webb 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
High Point 8 8 .500 14 14 .500
Radford 7 9 .438 12 16 .429
Campbell 6 10 .375 13 15 .464
Charleston Southern 6 10 .375 10 17 .370
Longwood 3 13 .188 6 21 .222
Presbyterian 1 15 .063 5 22 .185

___

Saturday’s Games

UNC-Asheville 66, Campbell 53

Winthrop 84, Liberty 67

Radford 79, Longwood 72

Charleston Southern 76, High Point 75

Gardner-Webb 84, Presbyterian 56

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 11 3 .786 22 5 .815
Maryland 10 3 .769 22 4 .846
Wisconsin 10 3 .769 21 5 .808
Northwestern 9 5 .643 20 7 .741
Michigan St. 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Minnesota 7 6 .538 19 7 .731
Michigan 7 6 .538 17 9 .654
Iowa 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
Penn St. 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
Nebraska 6 8 .429 12 14 .462
Illinois 5 9 .357 15 12 .556
Indiana 5 9 .357 15 12 .556
Ohio St. 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
Rutgers 2 13 .133 13 15 .464

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 70, Iowa 66

Purdue 80, Michigan St. 63

Nebraska 58, Ohio St. 57

Northwestern 69, Rutgers 65

Sunday’s Games

Maryland at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Purdue at Penn St., 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 9 3 .750 16 12 .571
UC Davis 8 4 .667 16 11 .593
Long Beach St. 8 5 .615 13 16 .448
Cal St.-Fullerton 7 5 .583 13 12 .520
CS Northridge 7 5 .583 11 14 .440
z-Hawaii 7 6 .538 13 13 .500
UC Riverside 5 8 .385 7 17 .292
Cal Poly 3 9 .250 8 18 .308
UC Santa Barbara 2 11 .154 4 21 .160

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. 66, UC Santa Barbara 48

Hawaii 82, Cal Poly 61

Cal St.-Fullerton 79, UC Davis 72

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine 79, UC Riverside 60

Sports News
