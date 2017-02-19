NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|14
|0
|1.000
|24
|5
|.828
|Stony Brook
|12
|2
|.857
|17
|10
|.630
|Albany (NY)
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|11
|.607
|UMBC
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|New Hampshire
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|11
|.607
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|10
|.333
|11
|19
|.367
|Binghamton
|3
|11
|.214
|12
|17
|.414
|Hartford
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|21
|.276
|Maine
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|23
|.207
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UMBC 108, Mass.-Lowell 102
Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens
New Hampshire 82, Hartford 52
Stony Brook 76, Binghamton 55
Albany (NY) at Maine, 2 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|14
|1
|.933
|24
|4
|.857
|Cincinnati
|13
|1
|.929
|24
|3
|.889
|Houston
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|8
|.692
|UConn
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|12
|.520
|Memphis
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|UCF
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|Tulsa
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|14
|.462
|Temple
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|13
|.519
|East Carolina
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|15
|.444
|Tulane
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|21
|.192
|South Florida
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
___
Cincinnati 80, Tulsa 60
Tulane 94, South Florida 71
UCF 61, East Carolina 58
SMU 76, Houston 66
UConn at Temple, 4 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulane, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Dayton
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|5
|.808
|Rhode Island
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|9
|.654
|Richmond
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|11
|.577
|George Mason
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|10
|.615
|La Salle
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|11
|.560
|Davidson
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Fordham
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|George Washington
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|13
|.500
|Saint Louis
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|18
|.333
|Duquesne
|3
|10
|.231
|10
|16
|.385
|UMass
|3
|11
|.214
|13
|14
|.481
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|16
|.385
___
Davidson 79, UMass 74
Fordham 54, Saint Louis 40
Dayton 76, St. Bonaventure 72
La Salle 83, Saint Joseph’s 68
Rhode Island 77, George Mason 74
George Washington at Duquesne, 12 p.m.
Rhode Island at La Salle, 6 p.m.
George Mason at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Richmond, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|11
|3
|.786
|23
|5
|.821
|Duke
|10
|4
|.714
|22
|5
|.815
|Louisville
|10
|4
|.714
|22
|5
|.815
|Notre Dame
|10
|5
|.667
|21
|7
|.750
|Florida St.
|9
|5
|.643
|21
|6
|.778
|Virginia
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|8
|.692
|Miami
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|8
|.692
|Syracuse
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Virginia Tech
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|8
|.692
|Georgia Tech
|6
|7
|.462
|15
|11
|.577
|Wake Forest
|6
|9
|.400
|15
|12
|.556
|Pittsburgh
|4
|10
|.286
|15
|12
|.556
|Clemson
|4
|10
|.286
|14
|12
|.538
|NC State
|3
|12
|.200
|14
|14
|.500
|Boston College
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|18
|.333
___
Miami 71, Clemson 65
Notre Dame 81, NC State 72
Duke 99, Wake Forest 94
Louisville 94, Virginia Tech 90
Pittsburgh 80, Florida St. 66
North Carolina 65, Virginia 41
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
NC State at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|7
|.759
|Lipscomb
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|12
|.600
|SC-Upstate
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|13
|.567
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|16
|.448
|North Florida
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|18
|.400
|Jacksonville
|5
|8
|.385
|17
|13
|.567
|Stetson
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|19
|.367
|NJIT
|2
|11
|.154
|10
|19
|.345
___
Florida Gulf Coast 97, SC-Upstate 89, OT
NJIT 60, Stetson 56
Kennesaw St. 85, North Florida 68
Lipscomb 81, Jacksonville 69
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|12
|2
|.857
|24
|3
|.889
|Baylor
|9
|5
|.643
|22
|5
|.815
|West Virginia
|9
|5
|.643
|21
|6
|.778
|Iowa St.
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|9
|.654
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|9
|.667
|TCU
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|10
|.630
|Kansas St.
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|10
|.630
|Texas Tech
|5
|9
|.357
|17
|10
|.630
|Texas
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|17
|.370
|Oklahoma
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|17
|.346
___
Kansas 67, Baylor 65
Kansas St. 64, Texas 61
West Virginia 83, Texas Tech 74, 2OT
Iowa St. 84, TCU 71
Oklahoma St. 96, Oklahoma 92
Texas at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|13
|2
|.867
|26
|2
|.929
|Butler
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|6
|.769
|Creighton
|8
|5
|.615
|21
|5
|.808
|Xavier
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|Marquette
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|10
|.615
|Seton Hall
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|10
|.615
|Providence
|6
|8
|.429
|16
|11
|.593
|St. John’s
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|15
|.444
|Georgetown
|5
|8
|.385
|14
|12
|.538
|DePaul
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|18
|.308
___
Villanova 92, Seton Hall 70
Marquette 83, Xavier 61
DePaul at Butler, 1:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton, 3:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Marquette, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Dakota
|12
|3
|.800
|17
|8
|.680
|Weber St.
|11
|3
|.786
|16
|9
|.640
|E. Washington
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Montana St.
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|14
|.500
|Montana
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|14
|.500
|Idaho
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|12
|.520
|Sacramento St.
|7
|7
|.500
|10
|15
|.400
|Portland St.
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|z-N. Colorado
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|N. Arizona
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|20
|.259
|Idaho St.
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|21
|.192
|S. Utah
|3
|11
|.214
|5
|22
|.185
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
S. Utah 84, N. Arizona 68
Montana St. 62, Sacramento St. 59
Montana 85, Portland St. 82
North Dakota 77, Weber St. 68
N. Colorado 87, Idaho St. 81
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UNC-Asheville
|14
|2
|.875
|22
|7
|.759
|Winthrop
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|18
|11
|.621
|Gardner-Webb
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|13
|.552
|High Point
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|14
|.500
|Radford
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Campbell
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|15
|.464
|Charleston Southern
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|Longwood
|3
|13
|.188
|6
|21
|.222
|Presbyterian
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|22
|.185
___
UNC-Asheville 66, Campbell 53
Winthrop 84, Liberty 67
Radford 79, Longwood 72
Charleston Southern 76, High Point 75
Gardner-Webb 84, Presbyterian 56
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|11
|3
|.786
|22
|5
|.815
|Maryland
|10
|3
|.769
|22
|4
|.846
|Wisconsin
|10
|3
|.769
|21
|5
|.808
|Northwestern
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|7
|.741
|Michigan St.
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|Minnesota
|7
|6
|.538
|19
|7
|.731
|Michigan
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|Iowa
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|Penn St.
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|13
|.519
|Nebraska
|6
|8
|.429
|12
|14
|.462
|Illinois
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|12
|.556
|Indiana
|5
|9
|.357
|15
|12
|.556
|Ohio St.
|5
|10
|.333
|15
|13
|.536
|Rutgers
|2
|13
|.133
|13
|15
|.464
___
Illinois 70, Iowa 66
Purdue 80, Michigan St. 63
Nebraska 58, Ohio St. 57
Northwestern 69, Rutgers 65
Maryland at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Penn St., 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|12
|.571
|UC Davis
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|11
|.593
|Long Beach St.
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|16
|.448
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|12
|.520
|CS Northridge
|7
|5
|.583
|11
|14
|.440
|z-Hawaii
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|13
|.500
|UC Riverside
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|17
|.292
|Cal Poly
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|18
|.308
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|11
|.154
|4
|21
|.160
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Long Beach St. 66, UC Santa Barbara 48
Hawaii 82, Cal Poly 61
Cal St.-Fullerton 79, UC Davis 72
UC Irvine 79, UC Riverside 60