NCAA Basketball

All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 14 0 1.000 24 5 .828
Stony Brook 12 2 .857 17 10 .630
Albany (NY) 9 5 .643 18 11 .621
UMBC 8 6 .571 17 10 .630
New Hampshire 8 6 .571 17 11 .607
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 10 .333 11 19 .367
Binghamton 3 11 .214 12 17 .414
Hartford 3 11 .214 8 21 .276
Maine 2 13 .133 6 24 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 14 1 .933 24 4 .857
Cincinnati 13 1 .929 24 3 .889
Houston 9 5 .643 18 8 .692
UConn 9 5 .643 14 12 .538
Memphis 8 6 .571 18 9 .667
UCF 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
Tulsa 6 8 .429 12 14 .462
Temple 5 10 .333 14 14 .500
East Carolina 5 10 .333 13 15 .464
Tulane 2 13 .133 5 22 .185
South Florida 1 14 .067 7 19 .269

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina 76, Tulane 73

Wednesday’s Games

UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.

UConn at Houston, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 13 2 .867 22 5 .815
VCU 12 2 .857 22 5 .815
Rhode Island 10 5 .667 18 9 .667
Richmond 10 5 .667 16 11 .593
St. Bonaventure 8 6 .571 16 10 .615
George Mason 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
La Salle 8 7 .533 14 12 .538
Davidson 7 8 .467 14 12 .538
George Washington 6 8 .429 14 13 .519
Fordham 6 8 .429 12 15 .444
Saint Louis 4 10 .286 9 18 .333
UMass 3 11 .214 13 14 .481
Saint Joseph’s 3 11 .214 10 16 .385
Duquesne 3 11 .214 10 17 .370

Tuesday’s Games

Rhode Island 67, La Salle 56

Dayton 83, George Mason 70

Richmond 84, Davidson 76

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at VCU, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UMass at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dayton at Davidson, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 11 3 .786 23 5 .821
Duke 10 4 .714 22 5 .815
Louisville 10 4 .714 22 5 .815
Florida St. 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Notre Dame 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Miami 9 6 .600 19 8 .704
Virginia Tech 8 7 .533 19 8 .704
Virginia 8 7 .533 18 9 .667
Syracuse 8 7 .533 16 12 .571
Georgia Tech 7 8 .467 16 12 .571
Wake Forest 6 9 .400 15 12 .556
Pittsburgh 4 10 .286 15 12 .556
Clemson 4 11 .267 14 13 .519
NC State 4 12 .250 15 14 .517
Boston College 2 13 .133 9 19 .321

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 71, Clemson 70

NC State 71, Georgia Tech 69

Wednesday’s Games

Duke at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 11 2 .846 22 7 .759
Lipscomb 10 3 .769 18 12 .600
SC-Upstate 7 6 .538 17 13 .567
Kennesaw St. 7 6 .538 13 16 .448
North Florida 7 6 .538 12 18 .400
Jacksonville 5 8 .385 17 13 .567
Stetson 3 10 .231 11 19 .367
NJIT 2 11 .154 10 19 .345

Thursday’s Games

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 12 2 .857 24 3 .889
Baylor 10 5 .667 23 5 .821
West Virginia 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Iowa St. 10 5 .667 18 9 .667
Oklahoma St. 7 7 .500 18 9 .667
TCU 6 8 .429 17 10 .630
Kansas St. 6 8 .429 17 10 .630
Texas Tech 5 10 .333 17 11 .607
Texas 4 11 .267 10 18 .357
Oklahoma 3 12 .200 9 18 .333

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor 60, Oklahoma 54

Wednesday’s Games

TCU at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 13 2 .867 26 2 .929
Butler 10 5 .667 21 6 .778
Creighton 9 5 .643 22 5 .815
Xavier 8 6 .571 18 9 .667
Marquette 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
Seton Hall 6 8 .429 16 10 .615
Providence 6 8 .429 16 11 .593
St. John’s 6 9 .400 12 16 .429
Georgetown 5 9 .357 14 13 .519
DePaul 1 13 .071 8 19 .296

Tuesday’s Games

Marquette 93, St. John’s 71

Wednesday’s Games

DePaul at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Providence at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Butler at Villanova, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Dakota 12 3 .800 17 8 .680
Weber St. 11 3 .786 16 9 .640
E. Washington 10 4 .714 18 9 .667
Montana St. 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
Montana 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
Idaho 8 6 .571 13 12 .520
Sacramento St. 7 7 .500 10 15 .400
Portland St. 5 9 .357 12 13 .480
z-N. Colorado 5 10 .333 9 17 .346
N. Arizona 4 10 .286 7 20 .259
Idaho St. 3 11 .214 5 21 .192
S. Utah 3 11 .214 5 22 .185

z-ineligible for post-season play

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNC-Asheville 14 2 .875 22 7 .759
Winthrop 13 3 .813 21 6 .778
Liberty 13 3 .813 18 11 .621
Gardner-Webb 9 7 .563 16 13 .552
High Point 8 8 .500 14 14 .500
Radford 7 9 .438 12 16 .429
Campbell 6 10 .375 13 15 .464
Charleston Southern 6 10 .375 10 17 .370
Longwood 3 13 .188 6 21 .222
Presbyterian 1 15 .063 5 22 .185

Thursday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at High Point, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Liberty, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 12 3 .800 23 5 .821
Wisconsin 11 3 .786 22 5 .815
Maryland 10 4 .714 22 5 .815
Northwestern 9 6 .600 20 8 .714
Minnesota 8 6 .571 20 7 .741
Michigan St. 8 6 .571 16 11 .593
Michigan 7 7 .500 17 10 .630
Iowa 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Nebraska 6 8 .429 12 14 .462
Illinois 6 9 .400 16 12 .571
Penn St. 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
Ohio St. 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
Indiana 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
Rutgers 2 13 .133 13 15 .464

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue 74, Penn St. 70, OT

Illinois 66, Northwestern 50

Iowa 96, Indiana 90, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 9 3 .750 16 12 .571
UC Davis 8 4 .667 16 11 .593
Long Beach St. 8 5 .615 13 16 .448
Cal St.-Fullerton 7 5 .583 13 12 .520
CS Northridge 7 5 .583 11 14 .440
z-Hawaii 7 6 .538 13 13 .500
UC Riverside 5 8 .385 7 17 .292
Cal Poly 3 9 .250 8 18 .308
UC Santa Barbara 2 11 .154 4 21 .160

z-ineligible for post-season play

Wednesday’s Games

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal Poly at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

