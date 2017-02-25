Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 3:42 am 3 min read
Share
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 15 0 1.000 25 5 .833
Stony Brook 12 3 .800 17 11 .607
UMBC 9 6 .600 18 10 .643
New Hampshire 9 6 .600 18 11 .621
Albany (NY) 9 6 .600 18 12 .600
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 11 .313 11 20 .355
Hartford 4 11 .267 9 21 .300
Binghamton 3 12 .200 12 18 .400
Maine 2 13 .133 6 24 .200

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Stony Brook at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Maine at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 14 1 .933 25 3 .893
SMU 14 1 .933 24 4 .857
Houston 10 5 .667 19 8 .704
UConn 9 6 .600 14 13 .519
UCF 9 7 .563 18 10 .643
Memphis 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Tulsa 7 8 .467 13 14 .481
East Carolina 5 10 .333 13 15 .464
Temple 5 11 .313 14 15 .483
Tulane 2 13 .133 5 22 .185
South Florida 1 15 .063 7 20 .259

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulane at Temple, 12 p.m.

SMU at UConn, 12 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at UCF, 3 p.m.

East Carolina at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 14 2 .875 23 5 .821
VCU 13 2 .867 23 5 .821
Rhode Island 10 5 .667 18 9 .667
Richmond 10 5 .667 16 11 .593
St. Bonaventure 9 6 .600 17 10 .630
George Mason 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
La Salle 8 7 .533 14 12 .538
George Washington 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Fordham 7 8 .467 13 15 .464
Davidson 7 9 .438 14 13 .519
Saint Louis 4 11 .267 9 19 .321
UMass 3 12 .200 13 15 .464
Saint Joseph’s 3 12 .200 10 17 .370
Duquesne 3 12 .200 10 18 .357

___

Friday’s Games

Dayton 89, Davidson 82, OT

Saturday’s Games

VCU at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 12 3 .800 24 5 .828
Duke 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Louisville 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Florida St. 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Notre Dame 10 5 .667 21 7 .750
Miami 9 6 .600 19 8 .704
Syracuse 9 7 .563 17 12 .586
Virginia Tech 8 7 .533 19 8 .704
Virginia 8 7 .533 18 9 .667
Georgia Tech 7 8 .467 16 12 .571
Wake Forest 7 9 .438 16 12 .571
Pittsburgh 4 11 .267 15 13 .536
Clemson 4 11 .267 14 13 .519
NC State 4 12 .250 15 14 .517
Boston College 2 13 .133 9 19 .321

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Virginia at NC State, 12 p.m.

Florida St. at Clemson, 12 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Duke at Miami, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Syracuse at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

North Carolina at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 12 2 .857 23 7 .767
Lipscomb 11 3 .786 19 12 .613
North Florida 8 6 .571 13 18 .419
SC-Upstate 7 7 .500 17 14 .548
Kennesaw St. 7 7 .500 13 17 .433
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 17 14 .548
NJIT 3 11 .214 11 19 .367
Stetson 3 11 .214 11 20 .355

___

Monday, Feb. 27

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 13 2 .867 25 3 .893
Baylor 10 5 .667 23 5 .821
West Virginia 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Iowa St. 10 5 .667 18 9 .667
Oklahoma St. 8 7 .533 19 9 .679
TCU 6 9 .400 17 11 .607
Kansas St. 6 9 .400 17 11 .607
Texas Tech 5 10 .333 17 11 .607
Texas 4 11 .267 10 18 .357
Oklahoma 3 12 .200 9 18 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia at TCU, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

West Virginia at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 13 3 .813 26 3 .897
Butler 11 5 .688 22 6 .786
Creighton 9 6 .600 22 6 .786
Xavier 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Marquette 8 7 .533 17 10 .630
Seton Hall 7 8 .467 17 10 .630
Providence 7 8 .467 17 11 .607
St. John’s 6 9 .400 12 16 .429
Georgetown 5 10 .333 14 14 .500
DePaul 2 13 .133 9 19 .321

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 3 p.m.

Marquette at Providence, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Butler at Xavier, 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Dakota 12 3 .800 17 8 .680
E. Washington 11 4 .733 19 9 .679
Weber St. 11 4 .733 16 10 .615
Idaho 9 6 .600 14 12 .538
Montana St. 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
Montana 9 6 .600 14 14 .500
Sacramento St. 7 8 .467 10 16 .385
Portland St. 6 9 .400 13 13 .500
z-N. Colorado 5 10 .333 9 17 .346
N. Arizona 5 10 .333 8 20 .286
Idaho St. 3 12 .200 5 22 .185
S. Utah 3 12 .200 5 23 .179

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho, 6 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montana at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 14 3 .824 22 6 .786
UNC-Asheville 14 3 .824 22 8 .733
Liberty 14 3 .824 19 11 .633
Gardner-Webb 10 7 .588 17 13 .567
High Point 9 8 .529 15 14 .517
Radford 8 9 .471 13 16 .448
Campbell 6 11 .353 13 16 .448
Charleston Southern 6 11 .353 10 18 .357
Longwood 3 14 .176 6 22 .214
Presbyterian 1 16 .059 5 23 .179

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Longwood, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at High Point, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.

Radford at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 12 3 .800 23 5 .821
Wisconsin 11 4 .733 22 6 .786
Maryland 10 5 .667 22 6 .786
Minnesota 9 6 .600 21 7 .750
Northwestern 9 6 .600 20 8 .714
Michigan St. 9 6 .600 17 11 .607
Michigan 8 7 .533 18 10 .643
Iowa 7 8 .467 15 13 .536
Illinois 6 9 .400 16 12 .571
Penn St. 6 9 .400 14 14 .500
Nebraska 6 9 .400 12 15 .444
Ohio St. 6 10 .375 16 13 .552
Indiana 5 10 .333 15 13 .536
Rutgers 2 14 .125 13 16 .448

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 9 4 .692 17 11 .607
UC Irvine 9 4 .692 16 13 .552
Cal St.-Fullerton 8 5 .615 14 12 .538
Long Beach St. 8 6 .571 13 17 .433
z-Hawaii 7 6 .538 13 13 .500
CS Northridge 7 6 .538 11 15 .423
UC Riverside 5 9 .357 7 18 .280
Cal Poly 4 9 .308 9 18 .333
UC Santa Barbara 3 11 .214 5 21 .192

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Irvine, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA Basketball
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.