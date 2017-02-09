NCAA Basketball

Sports Listen

All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 11 0 1.000 21 5 .808
Stony Brook 9 2 .818 14 10 .583
UMBC 7 3 .700 16 7 .696
Albany (NY) 6 5 .545 15 11 .577
New Hampshire 5 5 .500 14 10 .583
z-Mass.-Lowell 4 7 .364 10 16 .385
Binghamton 3 8 .273 12 14 .462
Maine 2 9 .182 6 20 .231
Hartford 1 9 .100 6 19 .240

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 9 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 11 0 1.000 22 2 .917
SMU 10 1 .909 20 4 .833
Memphis 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
Houston 8 4 .667 17 7 .708
Tulsa 6 5 .545 12 11 .522
UConn 6 5 .545 11 12 .478
UCF 6 6 .500 15 9 .625
Temple 4 7 .364 13 11 .542
East Carolina 3 8 .273 11 13 .458
Tulane 1 11 .083 4 20 .167
South Florida 0 12 .000 6 17 .261

___

Wednesday’s Games

UConn 97, South Florida 51

Houston 91, Tulane 62

Cincinnati 60, UCF 50

Thursday’s Games

SMU at Temple, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at UCF, 6 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 9 2 .818 19 5 .792
Dayton 9 2 .818 18 5 .783
Rhode Island 8 3 .727 16 7 .696
Richmond 8 3 .727 14 9 .609
St. Bonaventure 7 4 .636 15 8 .652
La Salle 7 4 .636 13 9 .591
George Mason 6 5 .545 16 8 .667
Davidson 5 6 .455 12 10 .545
George Washington 4 7 .364 12 12 .500
Fordham 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
Saint Joseph’s 3 8 .273 10 13 .435
Saint Louis 3 8 .273 8 16 .333
UMass 2 9 .182 12 12 .500
Duquesne 2 9 .182 9 15 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

La Salle 67, Fordham 52

George Mason 76, Davidson 69

St. Bonaventure 70, Saint Louis 55

VCU 54, George Washington 53

Friday’s Games

Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at La Salle, 2 p.m.

UMass at Saint Joseph’s, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Davidson at VCU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 9 2 .818 21 4 .840
Florida St. 9 3 .750 21 4 .840
Virginia 8 3 .727 18 5 .783
Syracuse 8 4 .667 16 9 .640
Louisville 7 4 .636 19 5 .792
Duke 6 4 .600 18 5 .783
Notre Dame 7 5 .583 18 7 .720
Miami 6 5 .545 16 7 .696
Virginia Tech 5 6 .455 16 7 .696
Georgia Tech 5 6 .455 14 10 .583
Wake Forest 5 7 .417 14 10 .583
Clemson 3 8 .273 13 10 .565
NC State 3 9 .250 14 11 .560
Pittsburgh 2 9 .182 13 11 .542
Boston College 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Wednesday’s Games

Florida St. 95, NC State 71

Pittsburgh 83, Boston College 72

Miami 74, Virginia Tech 68

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

NC State at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Duke, 1 p.m.

Miami at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 8 1 .889 19 6 .760
Lipscomb 7 2 .778 15 11 .577
SC-Upstate 5 4 .556 15 11 .577
Kennesaw St. 5 4 .556 11 14 .440
North Florida 5 4 .556 10 16 .385
Jacksonville 3 6 .333 15 11 .577
Stetson 2 7 .222 10 16 .385
NJIT 1 8 .111 9 16 .360

___

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

NJIT at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb at Stetson, 4 p.m.

SC-Upstate at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 9 2 .818 21 3 .875
Baylor 8 3 .727 21 3 .875
West Virginia 7 4 .636 19 5 .792
TCU 6 5 .545 17 7 .708
Iowa St. 6 5 .545 14 9 .609
Kansas St. 5 6 .455 16 8 .667
Texas Tech 4 7 .364 16 8 .667
Oklahoma St. 4 7 .364 15 9 .625
Texas 4 7 .364 10 14 .417
Oklahoma 2 9 .182 8 15 .348

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baylor 72, Oklahoma St. 69

West Virginia 61, Oklahoma 50

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

TCU at Baylor, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 10 2 .833 23 2 .920
Xavier 8 3 .727 18 6 .750
Butler 8 4 .667 19 5 .792
Creighton 7 4 .636 20 4 .833
Marquette 6 6 .500 15 9 .625
Seton Hall 5 6 .455 15 8 .652
St. John’s 5 7 .417 11 14 .440
Providence 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Georgetown 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
DePaul 1 10 .091 8 16 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier 72, DePaul 61

Seton Hall 72, Providence 70, OT

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.

Butler at Providence, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 9 1 .900 14 7 .667
E. Washington 8 3 .727 16 8 .667
North Dakota 8 3 .727 13 8 .619
Idaho 7 4 .636 12 10 .545
Montana St. 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Montana 6 5 .545 11 13 .458
Portland St. 4 6 .400 11 10 .524
Sacramento St. 4 6 .400 7 14 .333
z-N. Colorado 4 7 .364 8 14 .364
Idaho St. 3 7 .300 5 17 .227
N. Arizona 3 8 .273 6 18 .250
S. Utah 2 9 .182 4 20 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Washington at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Idaho at North Dakota, 5 p.m.

Montana at N. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 10 2 .833 18 5 .783
UNC-Asheville 10 2 .833 18 7 .720
Liberty 10 2 .833 15 10 .600
Gardner-Webb 7 5 .583 14 11 .560
High Point 7 5 .583 13 11 .542
Campbell 4 8 .333 11 13 .458
Radford 4 8 .333 9 15 .375
Charleston Southern 4 8 .333 8 15 .348
Longwood 3 9 .250 6 17 .261
Presbyterian 1 11 .083 5 18 .217

___

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Radford, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 12 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Liberty, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wisconsin 9 1 .900 20 3 .870
Maryland 8 3 .727 20 4 .833
Purdue 8 3 .727 19 5 .792
Northwestern 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Michigan St. 6 5 .545 14 10 .583
Iowa 6 6 .500 14 11 .560
Minnesota 5 6 .455 17 7 .708
Indiana 5 6 .455 15 9 .625
Michigan 5 6 .455 15 9 .625
Ohio St. 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
Penn St. 5 7 .417 13 12 .520
Nebraska 4 7 .364 10 13 .435
Illinois 4 8 .333 14 11 .560
Rutgers 2 10 .167 13 12 .520

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. 70, Rutgers 64

Minnesota 101, Iowa 89, 2OT

Thursday’s Games

Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

Penn St. at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 6 2 .750 14 9 .609
UC Irvine 7 3 .700 14 12 .538
CS Northridge 6 4 .600 10 13 .435
z-Hawaii 5 4 .556 11 11 .500
Long Beach St. 5 4 .556 10 15 .400
UC Riverside 5 4 .556 7 13 .350
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 4 .500 10 11 .476
Cal Poly 2 7 .222 7 16 .304
UC Santa Barbara 1 9 .100 3 19 .136

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine 64, UC Santa Barbara 47

Thursday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.

Sports News
