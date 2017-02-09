NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|11
|0
|1.000
|21
|5
|.808
|Stony Brook
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|10
|.583
|UMBC
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Albany (NY)
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|11
|.577
|New Hampshire
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|10
|.583
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|16
|.385
|Binghamton
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|14
|.462
|Maine
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|20
|.231
|Hartford
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|19
|.240
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Hartford at UMBC, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 9 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|SMU
|10
|1
|.909
|20
|4
|.833
|Memphis
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Houston
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Tulsa
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|UConn
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|12
|.478
|UCF
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Temple
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|11
|.542
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Tulane
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|20
|.167
|South Florida
|0
|12
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
___
UConn 97, South Florida 51
Houston 91, Tulane 62
Cincinnati 60, UCF 50
SMU at Temple, 9 p.m.
UConn at UCF, 6 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Dayton
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|5
|.783
|Rhode Island
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|7
|.696
|Richmond
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|9
|.609
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|La Salle
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|George Mason
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Davidson
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|George Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|Fordham
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|13
|.435
|Saint Louis
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|16
|.333
|UMass
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
|Duquesne
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
La Salle 67, Fordham 52
George Mason 76, Davidson 69
St. Bonaventure 70, Saint Louis 55
VCU 54, George Washington 53
Dayton at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Richmond at La Salle, 2 p.m.
UMass at Saint Joseph’s, 2:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Fordham at George Mason, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Davidson at VCU, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|4
|.840
|Florida St.
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|4
|.840
|Virginia
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|5
|.783
|Syracuse
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Louisville
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|Duke
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Notre Dame
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|7
|.720
|Miami
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|7
|.696
|Virginia Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|7
|.696
|Georgia Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|Wake Forest
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Clemson
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|10
|.565
|NC State
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
|Pittsburgh
|2
|9
|.182
|13
|11
|.542
|Boston College
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
Florida St. 95, NC State 71
Pittsburgh 83, Boston College 72
Miami 74, Virginia Tech 68
North Carolina at Duke, 8 p.m.
NC State at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Clemson at Duke, 1 p.m.
Miami at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|6
|.760
|Lipscomb
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|11
|.577
|SC-Upstate
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|11
|.577
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|14
|.440
|North Florida
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|16
|.385
|Jacksonville
|3
|6
|.333
|15
|11
|.577
|Stetson
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|16
|.385
|NJIT
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|16
|.360
___
Kennesaw St. at Stetson, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
NJIT at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 4 p.m.
SC-Upstate at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|3
|.875
|Baylor
|8
|3
|.727
|21
|3
|.875
|West Virginia
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|TCU
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Iowa St.
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|9
|.609
|Kansas St.
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Texas Tech
|4
|7
|.364
|16
|8
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|7
|.364
|15
|9
|.625
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Oklahoma
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|15
|.348
___
Baylor 72, Oklahoma St. 69
West Virginia 61, Oklahoma 50
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|10
|2
|.833
|23
|2
|.920
|Xavier
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Butler
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|5
|.792
|Creighton
|7
|4
|.636
|20
|4
|.833
|Marquette
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|8
|.652
|St. John’s
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|Providence
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Georgetown
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|DePaul
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|16
|.333
___
Xavier 72, DePaul 61
Seton Hall 72, Providence 70, OT
Seton Hall at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.
Butler at Providence, 4 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|9
|1
|.900
|14
|7
|.667
|E. Washington
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|North Dakota
|8
|3
|.727
|13
|8
|.619
|Idaho
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|10
|.545
|Montana St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Montana
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Portland St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Sacramento St.
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|14
|.333
|z-N. Colorado
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Idaho St.
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|17
|.227
|N. Arizona
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|S. Utah
|2
|9
|.182
|4
|20
|.167
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
E. Washington at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Montana at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Montana St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Idaho at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
Montana at N. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|UNC-Asheville
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|7
|.720
|Liberty
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|10
|.600
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|11
|.560
|High Point
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|Campbell
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Radford
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|15
|.375
|Charleston Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|Longwood
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|17
|.261
|Presbyterian
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|18
|.217
___
High Point at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Radford, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 12 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Liberty, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wisconsin
|9
|1
|.900
|20
|3
|.870
|Maryland
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|4
|.833
|Purdue
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|Northwestern
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Michigan St.
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Iowa
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Indiana
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Michigan
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Ohio St.
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|Penn St.
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|12
|.520
|Nebraska
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|13
|.435
|Illinois
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Rutgers
|2
|10
|.167
|13
|12
|.520
___
Ohio St. 70, Rutgers 64
Minnesota 101, Iowa 89, 2OT
Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
Penn St. at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|9
|.625
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|12
|.538
|CS Northridge
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|z-Hawaii
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|15
|.400
|UC Riverside
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|13
|.350
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Cal Poly
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|16
|.304
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|19
|.136
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
UC Davis 74, Cal St.-Fullerton 65
UC Irvine 64, UC Santa Barbara 47
Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.