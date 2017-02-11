NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|12
|0
|1.000
|22
|5
|.815
|Stony Brook
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|10
|.583
|UMBC
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Albany (NY)
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|11
|.593
|New Hampshire
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|11
|.560
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|16
|.407
|Binghamton
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|15
|.444
|Hartford
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|19
|.269
|Maine
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|21
|.222
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Cincinnati
|11
|0
|1.000
|22
|2
|.917
|SMU
|11
|1
|.917
|21
|4
|.840
|Memphis
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|7
|.720
|Houston
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|Tulsa
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|UConn
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|12
|.478
|UCF
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Temple
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|11
|13
|.458
|Tulane
|1
|11
|.083
|4
|20
|.167
|South Florida
|0
|12
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
___
UConn at UCF, 6 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 8 p.m.
Temple at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at SMU, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|5
|.792
|VCU
|9
|2
|.818
|19
|5
|.792
|Richmond
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|9
|.609
|Rhode Island
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|8
|.652
|La Salle
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|George Mason
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|8
|.667
|Davidson
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|George Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|Fordham
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Saint Joseph’s
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|13
|.435
|Saint Louis
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|16
|.333
|UMass
|2
|9
|.182
|12
|12
|.500
|Duquesne
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
___
Dayton 75, Rhode Island 74
Richmond at La Salle, 2 p.m.
UMass at Saint Joseph’s, 2:30 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Fordham at George Mason, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Davidson at VCU, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida St.
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|4
|.840
|North Carolina
|9
|3
|.750
|21
|5
|.808
|Virginia
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|5
|.783
|Syracuse
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Duke
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|Louisville
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|Notre Dame
|7
|5
|.583
|18
|7
|.720
|Miami
|6
|5
|.545
|16
|7
|.696
|Virginia Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|7
|.696
|Georgia Tech
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|Wake Forest
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Clemson
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|10
|.565
|NC State
|3
|9
|.250
|14
|11
|.560
|Pittsburgh
|2
|9
|.182
|13
|11
|.542
|Boston College
|2
|10
|.167
|9
|16
|.360
___
NC State at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Clemson at Duke, 1 p.m.
Miami at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|7
|.731
|Lipscomb
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|11
|.593
|SC-Upstate
|6
|4
|.600
|16
|11
|.593
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|14
|.462
|North Florida
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|16
|.407
|Jacksonville
|3
|7
|.300
|15
|12
|.556
|Stetson
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|17
|.370
|NJIT
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|17
|.346
___
Lipscomb at Stetson, 4 p.m.
SC-Upstate at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|9
|2
|.818
|21
|3
|.875
|Baylor
|8
|3
|.727
|21
|3
|.875
|West Virginia
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|TCU
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Iowa St.
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|9
|.609
|Kansas St.
|5
|6
|.455
|16
|8
|.667
|Texas Tech
|4
|7
|.364
|16
|8
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|7
|.364
|15
|9
|.625
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Oklahoma
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|15
|.348
___
Kansas St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
TCU at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|10
|2
|.833
|23
|2
|.920
|Xavier
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Butler
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|5
|.792
|Creighton
|7
|4
|.636
|20
|4
|.833
|Marquette
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Seton Hall
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|8
|.652
|St. John’s
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|14
|.440
|Providence
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Georgetown
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|12
|.520
|DePaul
|1
|10
|.091
|8
|16
|.333
___
Seton Hall at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.
Butler at Providence, 4 p.m.
Villanova at DePaul, 9 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|9
|2
|.818
|14
|8
|.636
|North Dakota
|9
|3
|.750
|14
|8
|.636
|E. Washington
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Idaho
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|Montana
|7
|5
|.583
|12
|13
|.480
|Montana St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Portland St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|10
|.545
|Sacramento St.
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|14
|.364
|z-N. Colorado
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|N. Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|7
|18
|.280
|Idaho St.
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|18
|.217
|S. Utah
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|21
|.160
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
Idaho at North Dakota, 5 p.m.
Montana at N. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UNC-Asheville
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|7
|.731
|Liberty
|11
|2
|.846
|16
|10
|.615
|Winthrop
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|6
|.750
|High Point
|8
|5
|.615
|14
|11
|.560
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Campbell
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Radford
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|15
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|Longwood
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|18
|.250
|Presbyterian
|1
|12
|.077
|5
|19
|.208
___
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 12 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Liberty, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Presbyterian, 4:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wisconsin
|10
|1
|.909
|21
|3
|.875
|Purdue
|9
|3
|.750
|20
|5
|.800
|Maryland
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|4
|.833
|Northwestern
|7
|4
|.636
|18
|6
|.750
|Michigan St.
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|10
|.583
|Iowa
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|17
|7
|.708
|Michigan
|5
|6
|.455
|15
|9
|.625
|Ohio St.
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|Indiana
|5
|7
|.417
|15
|10
|.600
|Penn St.
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|12
|.520
|Illinois
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Nebraska
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|Rutgers
|2
|10
|.167
|13
|12
|.520
___
Minnesota at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
Penn St. at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Davis
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|9
|.625
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|12
|.538
|z-Hawaii
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|11
|.522
|CS Northridge
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|Long Beach St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|15
|.423
|UC Riverside
|5
|5
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Cal Poly
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|17
|.292
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|19
|.136
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Hawaii 74, Cal Poly 65
UC Riverside at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.