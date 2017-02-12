Sports Listen

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 12:00 am 3 min read
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 12 0 1.000 22 5 .815
Stony Brook 9 2 .818 14 10 .583
UMBC 7 4 .636 16 8 .667
Albany (NY) 7 5 .583 16 11 .593
New Hampshire 5 6 .455 14 11 .560
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 7 .417 11 16 .407
Binghamton 3 9 .250 12 15 .444
Hartford 2 9 .182 7 19 .269
Maine 2 10 .167 6 21 .222

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Sunday’s Games

Vermont at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Cincinnati 11 0 1.000 22 2 .917
SMU 11 1 .917 21 4 .840
Houston 9 4 .692 18 7 .720
Memphis 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
UConn 7 5 .583 12 12 .500
Tulsa 6 6 .500 12 12 .500
UCF 6 7 .462 15 10 .600
Temple 4 8 .333 13 12 .520
East Carolina 3 9 .250 11 14 .440
Tulane 1 11 .083 4 20 .167
South Florida 1 12 .077 7 17 .292

___

Saturday’s Games

UConn 66, UCF 63

Houston 73, Tulsa 64

South Florida 64, East Carolina 57

Sunday’s Games

Temple at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 10 2 .833 20 5 .800
Dayton 10 2 .833 19 5 .792
Richmond 9 3 .750 15 9 .625
Rhode Island 8 4 .667 16 8 .667
George Mason 7 5 .583 17 8 .680
St. Bonaventure 7 5 .583 15 9 .625
La Salle 7 5 .583 13 10 .565
Davidson 5 7 .417 12 11 .522
George Washington 5 7 .417 13 12 .520
Fordham 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Saint Louis 4 8 .333 9 16 .360
UMass 3 9 .250 13 12 .520
Saint Joseph’s 3 9 .250 10 14 .417
Duquesne 2 10 .167 9 16 .360

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 64, La Salle 52

UMass 87, Saint Joseph’s 76

George Washington 76, St. Bonaventure 70

George Mason 73, Fordham 67

Saint Louis 87, Duquesne 81

VCU 74, Davidson 60

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 6 p.m.

Richmond at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 9 3 .750 21 5 .808
Virginia 8 3 .727 18 5 .783
Florida St. 9 4 .692 21 5 .808
Duke 8 4 .667 20 5 .800
Louisville 8 4 .667 20 5 .800
Notre Dame 8 5 .615 19 7 .731
Syracuse 8 5 .615 16 10 .615
Miami 6 6 .500 16 8 .667
Georgia Tech 6 6 .500 15 10 .600
Wake Forest 6 7 .462 15 10 .600
Virginia Tech 5 6 .455 16 7 .696
Pittsburgh 3 9 .250 14 11 .560
Clemson 3 9 .250 13 11 .542
NC State 3 10 .231 14 12 .538
Boston College 2 11 .154 9 17 .346

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 88, NC State 58

Pittsburgh 80, Syracuse 75

Duke 64, Clemson 62

Louisville 71, Miami 66

Georgia Tech 65, Boston College 54

Notre Dame 84, Florida St. 72

Sunday’s Games

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 9 2 .818 20 7 .741
Lipscomb 9 2 .818 17 11 .607
SC-Upstate 7 4 .636 17 11 .607
Kennesaw St. 6 5 .545 12 15 .444
North Florida 6 5 .545 11 17 .393
Jacksonville 4 7 .364 16 12 .571
Stetson 2 9 .182 10 18 .357
NJIT 1 10 .091 9 18 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Lipscomb 97, Stetson 85

SC-Upstate 84, North Florida 71

Florida Gulf Coast 75, Kennesaw St. 63

Jacksonville 76, NJIT 73

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 10 2 .833 22 3 .880
Baylor 9 3 .750 22 3 .880
West Virginia 8 4 .667 20 5 .800
Iowa St. 7 5 .583 15 9 .625
TCU 6 6 .500 17 8 .680
Oklahoma St. 5 7 .417 16 9 .640
Kansas St. 5 7 .417 16 9 .640
Texas Tech 4 8 .333 16 9 .640
Texas 4 8 .333 10 15 .400
Oklahoma 2 10 .167 8 16 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 85, Kansas St. 66

Kansas 80, Texas Tech 79

Baylor 70, TCU 52

Oklahoma St. 84, Texas 71

Iowa St. 80, Oklahoma 64

Monday, Feb. 13

Baylor at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Texas at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 11 2 .846 24 2 .923
Creighton 8 4 .667 21 4 .840
Xavier 8 4 .667 18 7 .720
Butler 8 5 .615 19 6 .760
Marquette 6 7 .462 15 10 .600
St. John’s 6 7 .462 12 14 .462
Seton Hall 5 7 .417 15 9 .625
Providence 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
Georgetown 5 8 .385 14 12 .538
DePaul 1 11 .083 8 17 .320

___

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s 78, Seton Hall 70

Georgetown 80, Marquette 62

Creighton 93, DePaul 58

Villanova 73, Xavier 57

Providence 71, Butler 65

Monday, Feb. 13

Villanova at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 9 2 .818 14 8 .636
North Dakota 10 3 .769 15 8 .652
E. Washington 9 4 .692 17 9 .654
Idaho 8 5 .615 13 11 .542
Montana 8 5 .615 13 13 .500
Montana St. 7 6 .538 12 14 .462
Sacramento St. 6 6 .500 9 14 .391
Portland St. 5 6 .455 12 10 .545
z-N. Colorado 4 9 .308 8 16 .333
N. Arizona 4 9 .308 7 19 .269
Idaho St. 3 9 .250 5 19 .208
S. Utah 2 11 .154 4 22 .154

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 83, S. Utah 78

E. Washington 70, N. Colorado 44

North Dakota 88, Idaho 65

Montana 76, N. Arizona 59

Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento St. 75, Idaho St. 63

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UNC-Asheville 12 2 .857 20 7 .741
Liberty 12 2 .857 17 10 .630
Winthrop 11 3 .786 19 6 .760
High Point 8 6 .571 14 12 .538
Gardner-Webb 7 7 .500 14 13 .519
Campbell 6 8 .429 13 13 .500
Radford 6 8 .429 11 15 .423
Charleston Southern 4 10 .286 8 17 .320
Longwood 3 11 .214 6 19 .240
Presbyterian 1 13 .071 5 20 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 77, Gardner-Webb 71

Liberty 76, Charleston Southern 69

Campbell 70, Presbyterian 57

UNC-Asheville 91, Longwood 69

Radford 69, High Point 68, OT

Tuesday, Feb. 14

High Point at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wisconsin 10 1 .909 21 3 .875
Maryland 9 3 .750 21 4 .840
Purdue 9 3 .750 20 5 .800
Northwestern 7 4 .636 18 6 .750
Michigan St. 7 5 .583 15 10 .600
Minnesota 6 6 .500 18 7 .720
Iowa 6 7 .462 14 12 .538
Penn St. 6 7 .462 14 12 .538
Michigan 5 6 .455 15 9 .625
Indiana 5 7 .417 15 10 .600
Ohio St. 5 8 .385 15 11 .577
Nebraska 4 8 .333 10 14 .417
Illinois 4 9 .308 14 12 .538
Rutgers 2 11 .154 13 13 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 72, Rutgers 63

Penn St. 83, Illinois 70

Maryland 86, Ohio St. 77

Michigan St. 77, Iowa 66

Sunday’s Games

Michigan at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 8 2 .800 16 9 .640
UC Irvine 7 3 .700 14 12 .538
z-Hawaii 6 4 .600 12 11 .522
CS Northridge 6 4 .600 10 13 .435
Long Beach St. 6 4 .600 11 15 .423
UC Riverside 5 6 .455 7 15 .318
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 5 .444 10 12 .455
Cal Poly 2 8 .200 7 17 .292
UC Santa Barbara 1 9 .100 3 19 .136

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis 77, UC Riverside 63

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10:30 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

Sports News
