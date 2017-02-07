NCAA RPI Top 100

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Rating Percentage Index (RPI) has been used by the NCAA since 1981 to supplement the selection of at-large teams and the seeding of all teams for the NCAA basketball tournament. This is the official list of rankings, as released by the NCAA. The RPI is derived from three component factors: Div. I winning percentage (25)%, schedule strength (50)%; and opponent’s schedule strength (25)%. Games against non-Division I opponents are not used in calculating the RPI. Road wins are weighted at 1.4; road losses at .6; home wins at .6; and home losses at 1.4. Neutral-site games are valued at 1.0. The NCAA provides only rankings without calculations.

Through Feb. 6

1. Baylor, Big 12

2. Villanova, Big East

3. Kansas, Big 12

Advertisement

4. North Carolina, ACC

5. Louisville, ACC

6. Florida State, ACC

7. Kentucky, SEC

8. Gonzaga, WCC

9. Xavier, Big East

10. Florida, SEC

11. Oregon, Pac-12

12. Arizona, Pac-12

13. Butler, Big East

14. Virginia, ACC

15. Cincinnati, AAC

16. Creighton, Big East

17. Wisconsin, Big Ten

18. South Carolina, SEC

19. Duke, ACC

20. Saint Mary’s, WCC

21. Purdue, Big Ten

22. Maryland, Big Ten

23. UCLA, Pac-12

24. Minnesota, Big Ten

25. SMU, AAC

26. Southern Cal, Pac-12

27. Wake Forest, ACC

28. Oklahoma State, Big 12

29. Notre Dame, ACC

30. VCU, A10

31. Illinois State, MVC

32. Dayton, A10

33. Northwestern, Big Ten

34. West Virginia, Big 12

35. Seton Hall, Big East

36. Arkansas, SEC

37. Tennessee, SEC

38. Rhode Island, A10

39. TCU, Big 12

40. Nevada, MWC

41. California, Pac-12

42. Virginia Tech, ACC

43. Iowa State, Big 12

44. Clemson, ACC

45. UNC Wilmington, CAA

46. Kansas State, Big 12

47. Middle Tennessee, C-USA

48. Michigan State, Big Ten

49. Akron, MAC

50. Monmouth (N.J.), MAAC

51. College of Charleston, CAA

52. New Mexico State, WAC

53. Wichita State, MVC

54. Georgia, SEC

55. Miami, ACC

56. Mississippi, SEC

57. Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt

58. Boise State, MWC

59. Pittsburgh, ACC

60. Vanderbilt, SEC

61. Vermont, America East

62. Houston, AAC

63. Auburn, SEC

64. Valparaiso, Horizon

65. Belmont, OVC

66. Georgetown, Big East

67. Ohio State, Big Ten

68. Marquette, Big East

69. Providence, Big East

70. Stanford, Pac-12

71. Illinois, Big Ten

72. Syracuse, ACC

73. Princeton, Ivy

74. Georgia Tech, ACC

75. Indiana, Big Ten

76. Arkansas State, Sun Belt

77. Alabama, SEC

78. Utah, Pac-12

79. Florida Gulf Coast, ASun

80. Nebraska, Big Ten

81. Michigan, Big Ten

82. UNC Asheville, Big South

83. New Mexico, MWC

84. Iona, MAAC

85. Bucknell, Patriot

86. Texas A&M, SEC

87. Memphis, AAC

88. Temple, AAC

89. Chattanooga, SoCon

90. Texas Tech, Big 12

91. Yale, Ivy

92. Winthrop, Big South

93. Penn State, Big Ten

94. Towson, CAA

95. La Salle, A10

96. Iowa, Big Ten

97. BYU, WCC

98. St. Bonaventure, A10

99. San Diego State, MWC

100. Richmond, A10