NCAA RPI Top 100

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Rating Percentage Index (RPI) has been used by the NCAA since 1981 to supplement the selection of at-large teams and the seeding of all teams for the NCAA basketball tournament. This is the official list of rankings, as released by the NCAA. The RPI is derived from three component factors: Div. I winning percentage (25)%, schedule strength (50)%; and opponent’s schedule strength (25)%. Games against non-Division I opponents are not used in calculating the RPI. Road wins are weighted at 1.4; road losses at .6; home wins at .6; and home losses at 1.4. Neutral-site games are valued at 1.0. The NCAA provides only rankings without calculations.
1. Baylor, Big 12
2. Villanova, Big East
3. Kansas, Big 12
4. North Carolina, ACC
5. Louisville, ACC
6. Florida State, ACC
7. Kentucky, SEC
8. Gonzaga, WCC
9. Xavier, Big East
10. Florida, SEC
11. Oregon, Pac-12
12. Arizona, Pac-12
13. Butler, Big East
14. Virginia, ACC
15. Cincinnati, AAC
16. Creighton, Big East
17. Wisconsin, Big Ten
18. South Carolina, SEC
19. Duke, ACC
20. Saint Mary’s, WCC
21. Purdue, Big Ten
22. Maryland, Big Ten
23. UCLA, Pac-12
24. Minnesota, Big Ten
25. SMU, AAC
26. Southern Cal, Pac-12
27. Wake Forest, ACC
28. Oklahoma State, Big 12
29. Notre Dame, ACC
30. VCU, A10
31. Illinois State, MVC
32. Dayton, A10
33. Northwestern, Big Ten
34. West Virginia, Big 12
35. Seton Hall, Big East
36. Arkansas, SEC
37. Tennessee, SEC
38. Rhode Island, A10
39. TCU, Big 12
40. Nevada, MWC
41. California, Pac-12
42. Virginia Tech, ACC
43. Iowa State, Big 12
44. Clemson, ACC
45. UNC Wilmington, CAA
46. Kansas State, Big 12
47. Middle Tennessee, C-USA
48. Michigan State, Big Ten
49. Akron, MAC
50. Monmouth (N.J.), MAAC
51. College of Charleston, CAA
52. New Mexico State, WAC
53. Wichita State, MVC
54. Georgia, SEC
55. Miami, ACC
56. Mississippi, SEC
57. Texas-Arlington, Sun Belt
58. Boise State, MWC
59. Pittsburgh, ACC
60. Vanderbilt, SEC
61. Vermont, America East
62. Houston, AAC
63. Auburn, SEC
64. Valparaiso, Horizon
65. Belmont, OVC
66. Georgetown, Big East
67. Ohio State, Big Ten
68. Marquette, Big East
69. Providence, Big East
70. Stanford, Pac-12
71. Illinois, Big Ten
72. Syracuse, ACC
73. Princeton, Ivy
74. Georgia Tech, ACC
75. Indiana, Big Ten
76. Arkansas State, Sun Belt
77. Alabama, SEC
78. Utah, Pac-12
79. Florida Gulf Coast, ASun
80. Nebraska, Big Ten
81. Michigan, Big Ten
82. UNC Asheville, Big South
83. New Mexico, MWC
84. Iona, MAAC
85. Bucknell, Patriot
86. Texas A&M, SEC
87. Memphis, AAC
88. Temple, AAC
89. Chattanooga, SoCon
90. Texas Tech, Big 12
91. Yale, Ivy
92. Winthrop, Big South
93. Penn State, Big Ten
94. Towson, CAA
95. La Salle, A10
96. Iowa, Big Ten
97. BYU, WCC
98. St. Bonaventure, A10
99. San Diego State, MWC
100. Richmond, A10