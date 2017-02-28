NCAA RPI Top 100

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Rating Percentage Index (RPI) has been used by the NCAA since 1981 to supplement the selection of at-large teams and the seeding of all teams for the NCAA basketball tournament. This is the official list of rankings, as released by the NCAA. The RPI is derived from three component factors: Div. I winning percentage (25)%, schedule strength (50)%; and opponent’s schedule strength (25)%. Games against non-Division I opponents are not used in calculating the RPI. Road wins are weighted at 1.4; road losses at .6; home wins at .6; and home losses at 1.4. Neutral-site games are valued at 1.0. The NCAA provides only rankings without calculations.

Through Feb. 27 1. Villanova, Big East 2. Kansas, Big 12 3. Louisville, ACC 4. Oregon, Pac-12 5. Florida, SEC 6. North Carolina, ACC 7. Baylor, Big 12 8. Kentucky, SEC 9. Arizona, Pac-12 10. Butler, Big East 11. Gonzaga, WCC 12. Florida State, ACC 13. Duke, ACC 14. Cincinnati, AAC 15. UCLA, Pac-12 16. Minnesota, Big Ten 17. Virginia, ACC 18. Saint Mary’s, WCC 19. SMU, AAC 20. Purdue, Big Ten 21. Dayton, A10 22. Notre Dame, ACC 23. VCU, A10 24. Creighton, Big East 25. West Virginia, Big 12 26. Xavier, Big East 27. Maryland, Big Ten 28. Oklahoma State, Big 12 29. South Carolina, SEC 30. Middle Tennessee, C-USA 31. Arkansas, SEC 32. Wisconsin, Big Ten 33. Illinois State, MVC 34. Virginia Tech, ACC 35. UT Arlington, Sun Belt 36. Iowa State, Big 12 37. Miami, ACC 38. UNC Wilmington, CAA 39. Southern Cal, Pac-12 40. Wichita State, MVC 41. Michigan State, Big Ten 42. Monmouth, MAAC 43. Nevada, MWC 44. Rhode Island, A10 45. Michigan, Big Ten 46. Wake Forest, ACC 47. Vermont, America East 48. Vanderbilt, SEC 49. Seton Hall, Big East 50. Northwestern, Big Ten 51. California, Pac-12 52. Providence, Big East 53. Houston, AAC 54. Princeton, Ivy League 55. Akron, MAC 56. Georgia, SEC 57. Illinois, Big Ten 58. Belmont, OVC 59. Boise State, MWC 60. TCU, Big 12 61. Clemson, ACC 62. New Mexico State, WAC 63. UNC Asheville, Big South 64. Valparaiso, Horizon 65. College of Charleston, CAA 66. Pittsburgh, ACC 67. Tennessee, SEC 68. Kansas State, Big 12 69. BYU, WCC 70. Marquette, Big East 71. Mississippi, SEC 72. ETSU, SoCon 73. Ohio State, Big Ten 74. Bucknell, Patriot 75. Stanford, Pac-12 76. CSU Bakersfield, WAC 77. UCF, AAC 78. Syracuse, ACC 79. Winthrop, Big South 80. Colorado State, MWC 81. Penn State, Big Ten 82. Utah, Pac-12 83. Auburn, SEC 84. Arkansas State Sun Belt 85. New Mexico, MWC 86. Texas A&M, SEC 87. Nebraska, Big Ten 88. Florida Gulf Coast, ASUN 89. St. Bonaventure, A10 90. San Francisco, WCC 90. Indiana, Big Ten 92. Richmond, A10 93. Georgetown, Big East 94. Iowa, Big Ten 95. Alabama, SEC 96. Georgia Tech, ACC 97. Furman, SoCon 98. Towson, CAA 99. Fresno State, MWC 100. San Diego State, MWC