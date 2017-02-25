Neal, Hervey lead Texas-Arlington over South Alabama 86-75

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Erick Neal scored 16 points, Kevin Hervey had a double-double and Texas-Arlington rolled to an 86-75 victory over South Alabama on Saturday for its sixth straight win.

Texas-Arlington (22-6, 12-3 Sun Belt) entered the game with a one-game lead over Arkansas State atop the conference standings, and has won 10 of its last 11. South Alabama (13-15, 6-9) has lost three of its last four games.

Neal was 5 of 10 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Hervey finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Drew Charles added 13 points and Jorge Bilbao 12 for Texas-Arlington, which shot 50 percent (28 of 56) from the floor and made 13 3-pointers.

Nick Stover scored 16 points to lead South Alabama.

Advertisement

The Mavericks led by double-digits for most of the second half, and had an 18-point lead with 11 minutes left.