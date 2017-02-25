Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Neal, Hervey lead Texas-Arlington…

Neal, Hervey lead Texas-Arlington over South Alabama 86-75

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 7:32 pm < a min read
Share

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Erick Neal scored 16 points, Kevin Hervey had a double-double and Texas-Arlington rolled to an 86-75 victory over South Alabama on Saturday for its sixth straight win.

Texas-Arlington (22-6, 12-3 Sun Belt) entered the game with a one-game lead over Arkansas State atop the conference standings, and has won 10 of its last 11. South Alabama (13-15, 6-9) has lost three of its last four games.

Neal was 5 of 10 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Hervey finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Drew Charles added 13 points and Jorge Bilbao 12 for Texas-Arlington, which shot 50 percent (28 of 56) from the floor and made 13 3-pointers.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Nick Stover scored 16 points to lead South Alabama.

Advertisement

The Mavericks led by double-digits for most of the second half, and had an 18-point lead with 11 minutes left.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Neal, Hervey lead Texas-Arlington…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.