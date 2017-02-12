Netherlands, South Korea win short-track relay titles

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The Netherlands and South Korea clinched the men’s and women’s short-track speedskating World Cup relay titles on Sunday.

The Dutch men took the title with victory in Sunday’s 5,000-meter race, beating Russia and Kazakhstan, while the South Korean women finished third behind winner Russia and second-placed Italy in the 3,000 but still took overall honors.

There was more South Korean success as Lim Yong-Jin won the second men’s 1,000 race of the weekend, beating Thibaut Fauconnet of France and Kazakh skater Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev.

Victory in the women’s 1,000 went to China’s Yan Hutong, ahead of Dutch skater Rianne de Vries and Britain’s Charlotte Gilmartin.

Kazakhstan earned a surprising 1-2 in the men’s 500 as Denis Nikisha beat Abzal Azhgaliyev, with Canadian Francois Hamelin third.

Kim Ye-Jin of South Korea won the women’s 500, ahead of Arianna Fontana of Italy and Yara van Kerkhof of the Netherlands.