Netherlands, South Korea win short-track relay titles

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The Netherlands and South Korea clinched the men’s and women’s short-track speedskating World Cup relay titles on Sunday.
The Dutch men took the title with victory in Sunday’s 5,000-meter race, beating Russia and Kazakhstan, while the South Korean women finished third behind winner Russia and second-placed Italy in the 3,000 but still took overall honors.
There was more South Korean success as Lim Yong-Jin won the second men’s 1,000 race of the weekend, beating Thibaut Fauconnet of France and Kazakh skater Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev.
January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions
Victory in the women’s 1,000 went to China’s Yan Hutong, ahead of Dutch skater Rianne de Vries and Britain’s Charlotte Gilmartin.
Kazakhstan earned a surprising 1-2 in the men’s 500 as Denis Nikisha beat Abzal Azhgaliyev, with Canadian Francois Hamelin third.
Kim Ye-Jin of South Korea won the women’s 500, ahead of Arianna Fontana of Italy and Yara van Kerkhof of the Netherlands.