Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Netherlands, South Korea win…

Netherlands, South Korea win short-track relay titles

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 10:46 am < a min read
Share

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The Netherlands and South Korea clinched the men’s and women’s short-track speedskating World Cup relay titles on Sunday.

The Dutch men took the title with victory in Sunday’s 5,000-meter race, beating Russia and Kazakhstan, while the South Korean women finished third behind winner Russia and second-placed Italy in the 3,000 but still took overall honors.

There was more South Korean success as Lim Yong-Jin won the second men’s 1,000 race of the weekend, beating Thibaut Fauconnet of France and Kazakh skater Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

Victory in the women’s 1,000 went to China’s Yan Hutong, ahead of Dutch skater Rianne de Vries and Britain’s Charlotte Gilmartin.

Advertisement

Kazakhstan earned a surprising 1-2 in the men’s 500 as Denis Nikisha beat Abzal Azhgaliyev, with Canadian Francois Hamelin third.

Kim Ye-Jin of South Korea won the women’s 500, ahead of Arianna Fontana of Italy and Yara van Kerkhof of the Netherlands.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Netherlands, South Korea win…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended