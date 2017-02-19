Messi’s 90th minute penalty give Barcelona win over Leganes

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a 90th-minute penalty for his second goal of the night to give Barcelona a 2-1 win over lowly Leganes in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Messi’s spot-kick, following a questionable penalty after Neymar tumbled in the area, saved Barcelona from a second demoralizing result this week after a 4-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Leganes was clinging to a well-deserved point when Neymar stumbled over Martin Mantovani in the area. The contact was enough to secure a penalty spot and Messi’s league-leading 19th goal of the season.
The match at Camp Nou started well for the hosts, when Messi tapped in Luis Suarez’s cross after just four minutes.
But Leganes, a modest club from Madrid that was promoted last season, never lost its poise and threatened whenever it emerged from defending its area.
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had to make four saves of goal-bound strikes before Leganes’s Unai Lopez got the equalizer in the 71st.