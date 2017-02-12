New Hampshire erases 21-point deficit to beat Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tanner Leissner scored 27 points, Iba Camara grabbed 13 rebounds, and New Hampshire erased a 21-point, first-half deficit to defeat Binghamton 63-55 on Sunday.
Leissner hit 12 of 13 free throws and grabbed seven rebounds to help the Wildcats to a 41-28 advantage on the glass. He broke the program’s all-time free throw record of 340 — held by Robin Dixon (1979-83) — with 1:03 remaining and hit the second for a 57-52 lead. He added four more at 0:25 and 0:13.
Binghamton jumped out to a 29-8 lead with 7:11 to go but UNH cut it to 36-27 at the break. It was the Wildcats biggest comeback win of the season.
Jaleen Smith added 11 points and eight rebounds for New Hampshire (15-11, 6-6 America East)
Timmy Rose led Binghamton (12-16, 3-10) with a career-high 21 points but the Bearcats lost their fifth straight.