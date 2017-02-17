Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Christie calls Phillies fan…

Christie calls Phillies fan bitter; mayor calls him a bully

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 12:40 pm < a min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s mayor is coming to the city’s defense against New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

The Republican governor this week declared that the Philadelphia Phillies “suck,” that its fans are bitter and angry and that it’s not safe for civilized people to go to their stadium.

Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, responded Friday that Christie is “bitter and has got nowhere to go” after his failed presidential campaign. He called him a bully.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.

The Phillies had already responded, tweeting that they appreciate their fans’ support as they “bridge” to a bright future. That was a dig at Christie over the George Washington Bridge lane closing scandal that has dogged his administration.

Advertisement

In 2014, Kenney went on a Twitter rant against Christie after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to Christie’s favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Topics:
Government News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Christie calls Phillies fan…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended