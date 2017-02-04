New Mexico State cruises past Chicago State 86-51

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Matt Taylor scored 15 points with seven rebounds as New Mexico State cruised past Chicago State 86-51 on Saturday night.
Taylor was 5 of 8 from the floor including a pair of 3-pointers for the Aggies (22-2, 8-0 WAC) who lead the conference with 20-straight wins. Braxton Huggins added 14 points and Ian Baker had 13. New Mexico State averaged 53 percent shooting from the floor and had a 46-28 rebounding edge over Chicago State.
The Aggies jumped to an 18-2 advantage early in the first half and led all the way, pushing it to 45-15 on a Taylor 3-pointer late. They led 49-23 at the break.
Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens
Chicago State trailed by at least 20 points throughout the second half and Chancellor Ellis sealed the Aggies’ win with back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 2:30.
Clemmye Owens V led the Cougars (6-19, 1-7) with 23 points. Chicago State has lost four straight.