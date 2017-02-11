NFL Calendar

Feb. 28-March 6 — Combine, Indianapolis.
March 1 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 9 — Free agency begins.
March 26-29 — Annual league meeting, Phoenix.
April 21 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 26 — Deadline for prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents.
April 27-29 — NFL draft, Philadelphia.
May 22-24 — Spring owners meetings, Chicago.
Aug. 3 — Hall of Fame game.
Aug. 5 — Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.
