NFL Calendar

By Associated Press February 11, 2017 9:22 am < a min read
Feb. 28-March 6 — Combine, Indianapolis.

March 1 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 9 — Free agency begins.

March 26-29 — Annual league meeting, Phoenix.

April 21 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 26 — Deadline for prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents.

April 27-29 — NFL draft, Philadelphia.

May 22-24 — Spring owners meetings, Chicago.

Aug. 3 — Hall of Fame game.

Aug. 5 — Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Sports News
