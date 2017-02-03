Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NFL Injury Report

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 5:20 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: definitely will not play; DNP-did not practice; LIMITED: LIMITED; FULL: Full participation in practice):

Sunday

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS vs. ATLANTA FALCONS at Houston — PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: TE Martellus Bennett (knee), DT Alan Branch (toe), S Nate Ebner (concussion), LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), WR Chris Hogan (thigh), WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee), DT Vincent Valentine (back). FALCONS: LIMITED: DE Dwight Freeney (calf), WR Julio Jones (toe), C Alex Mack (fibula).

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NFL Injury Report
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended