NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: definitely will not play; DNP-did not practice; LIMITED: LIMITED; FULL: Full participation in practice):

Sunday

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS vs. ATLANTA FALCONS at Houston — PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: TE Martellus Bennett (knee), DT Alan Branch (toe), S Nate Ebner (concussion), LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), WR Chris Hogan (thigh), WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee), DT Vincent Valentine (back). FALCONS: LIMITED: DE Dwight Freeney (calf), WR Julio Jones (toe), C Alex Mack (fibula).