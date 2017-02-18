Nilsson, Klaebo win cross-country ski World Cup sprints

OTEPAA, Estonia (AP) — Stina Nilsson laid down a marker for the world championships with victory in a cross-country ski World Cup freestyle sprint on Saturday.

The Swede earned her seventh World Cup win of the season in 2 minutes, 49.96 seconds, beating Norwegian rival Maiken Caspersen Falla by 0.27. World Cup standings leader Heidi Weng of Norway took third, 3.75 seconds off Nilsson.

Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo took his first career World Cup win in the men’s sprint in 3:06.53, with fellow Norwegian Finn Hagen Krogh 0.6 behind and Russia’s Sergei Ustyugov another 0.4 further back in third.

In his debut World Cup season, the 20-year-old Klaebo has reached four individual sprint finals to cement his status as a promising newcomer.

Advertisement

The world championships start Thursday.