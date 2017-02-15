Nishikori overcomes sluggish start to advance in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Top-seeded Kei Nishikori overcame a slow start to beat local favorite Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in a second-round match Wednesday at the Argentina Open.

Nishikori, No. 5 in the ATP rankings, needed 2 hours, 6 minutes to advance. The Japanese star will next play Joao Sousa of Portugal in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Gerald Melzer of Austria upset eighth-seeded Paolo Lorenzi of Italy 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

And No. 5 Albert Ramos-Vinolas advanced in his second-round match when Argentina’s unseeded Leonardo Mayer retired in the third set with an injury. Ramos-Vinolas was leading 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 1-0.