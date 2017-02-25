No. 10 Oregon State defeats No. 8 Stanford 50-47

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Marie Gulich made a go-ahead layup with 14.4 seconds left and No. 10 Oregon State clinched a share of the Pac-12 regular season title with a 50-47 victory over No. 8 Stanford on Friday night.

Sydney Weise led the Beavers (26-3, 15-2 Pac-12) with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, while Kolbie Orum added 12 points and six rebounds. The crowd of 9,604 was a record for a women’s game at Gill Coliseum.

Erica McCall and Alanna Smith each had nine points for Stanford (24-5, 14-3), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. The Cardinal had not dropped a conference game on the road this season.

The Cardinal have not finished atop the league’s standings for the past two seasons after more than a decade of dominance. Oregon State won it in 2014, snapping a Stanford run of 14 straight seasons with at least a share of it.

Last season the Beavers claimed a share of the regular-season title before winning the Pac-12 tournament and advancing all the way to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four.

Back-to-back layups from Brittany McPhee and Marta Sniezek pulled Stanford into a 33-all tie with 8:02 left. The Cardinal weren’t able to move in front until Nadia Fingall’s layup made it 41-40 with just over 5 minutes left.

Stanford extended the lead on McCall’s layup but Wiese hit her fifth 3-pointer to tie it at 43. Wiese missed the first of two free throws but Oregon State reclaimed the edge.

After McCall’s layup put Stanford in front 47-46, Gulich’s layup gave the lead back to Oregon State. Karlie Samuelson missed a 3-pointer on the other end and Gulich made free throws for the final margin.

The Beavers also beat the Cardinal 72-69 in double overtime on Jan. 8, Oregon State’s first victory at Maples Pavilion.

The teams were knotted at 10 at the end of the first quarter and the Beavers went to the break with a 20-18 lead. Wiese led all scorers with 10 points.

It was a defensive struggle, with Stanford shooting 8 for 28 (29 percent) from the floor and Oregon State 6 of 30 (20 percent). The Beavers, ranked seventh nationally for field goal defense, were outrebounding the Cardinal 26-20 at the break.

Wiese hit another 3 that put the Beavers up 25-22. She later made another that extended the lead to 33-27 and it looked as if Oregon State was going to pull away.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: If the teams finish as co-champions, Oregon State would have the top seed in the tournament by virtue of a tiebreaker. … The Cardinal had won four straight games against top-10 opponents before Friday.

Oregon State: The Beavers honored Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer before the game for her 1,000th career win on Feb. 3. The sellout crowd at Gill Coliseum gave her a standing ovation.

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal will visit the Oregon Ducks on Sunday. Oregon fell to Cal 55-49 earlier Friday night.

Oregon State: The Beavers will host California on Sunday. While it’s senior day and the team will honor Wiese, Hanson and Orum, it will probably not be their last appearance at Gill. Oregon State is expected to host early round NCAA Tournament games.