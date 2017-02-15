Sports Listen

No. 10 UNC gets Hicks back for NC State; Williams sidelined

By master February 15, 2017 8:08 pm < a min read
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina senior forward Isaiah Hicks will start Wednesday night’s game at rival North Carolina State after battling a hamstring issue, but the Tar Heels won’t have sophomore starter Kenny Williams III due to a knee injury.

Hicks missed last week’s loss at Duke and was considered a gametime decision, but he went through pregame warmups and was listed on the pregame list of starters.

Williams injured his right knee during Tuesday’s practice and he was standing with crutches during warmups for this one. Junior Theo Pinson will start in his place for the 10th-ranked Tar Heels.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

