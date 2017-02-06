Sports Listen

No. 11 Texas women hold on for rare win at No. 2 Baylor

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 10:19 pm < a min read
WACO, Texas (AP) — Joyner Holmes drove for the tiebreaking layup with a minute left and 11th-ranked Texas held on to win its 17th consecutive game, 85-79 at Baylor on Monday night to end the second-ranked Lady Bears’ 21-game winning streak and give them their first home loss in nearly three years.

Texas (19-4, 13-0) never trailed in the first-ever matchup of teams both 12-0 in Big 12 play.

But Baylor, after facing a season-high deficit of 16 points early in the second half, fought back to tie the game at 76-all when Alexis Jones made a jumper with 1:28 left. Holmes, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, then added two free throws after a Jones miss.

The Lady Bears (23-2, 12-1) had won 55 straight home games since losing to West Virginia on March 2, 2014.

Brooke McCarthy had 22 points for the Longhorns, who take over the nation’s second-longest winning streak behind top-ranked UConn’s 97 wins in a row. Ariel Atkins had 20 points and Lashann Higgs 16.

Kalani Brown had 24 points for Baylor, while Jones had all 19 of her points after halftime.

Sports News
