No. 2 Baylor beats Texas Tech 79-61 for 21st straight win

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 2 Baylor to a 79-61 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday, extending the Lady Bear’s winning streak to 21 games.

It is the third consecutive season in which Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) has had a winning streak of at least 20 games.

Kristy Wallace scored 15 points and Nina Davis added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Baylor, which put away the game by outscoring Texas Tech 23-14 in the third period. Alexis Jones had 12 points and Khadijiah Cave finished with 10.

Larryn Brooks had 16 points and Recee Caldwell scored 13 for Texas Tech (11-11, 3-8). Brittany Brewer and Arella Guirantes grabbed eight rebounds apiece.

Baylor led 18-14 after the first period, holding the Lady Raiders to 0-for-7 shooting from 3-point range. Texas Tech finished 4 of 19 from deep.