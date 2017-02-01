Sports Listen

No. 2 Baylor rolls past Iowa State 83-52

By LUKE MEREDITH February 1, 2017 9:50 pm < a min read
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Alexis Prince scored 22 points and second-ranked Baylor beat Iowa State 83-52 Wednesday night for its 20th straight win.

It was the second time in three games that Prince topped 20 points for the Lady Bears (22-1, 11-0 Big 12), who overcame a shaky start with a 13-0 run that put the game out of reach.

Iowa State (12-10, 3-8) started strong at home, pulling to 34-31 late in the first half. But Baylor opened the second half with nine straight points and pushed its lead to 57-36 midway through the third quarter.

The Lady Bears outscored Iowa State 45-21 in the second half. Nina Davis scored 13 points and Alexis Jones had 12 for Baylor.

