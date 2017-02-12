Sports Listen

No. 2 Baylor women top TCU 91-73 following 1st Big 12 loss

By SCHUYLER DIXON February 12, 2017 6:19 pm < a min read
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Alexis Prince scored 19 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists, and the No. 2 Baylor women bounced back from their first Big 12 loss with a 91-73 victory against TCU on Sunday.

Playing six days after a loss to 11th-ranked Texas that ended a 54-game home winning streak, the Lady Bears (24-2, 13-1 Big 12) kept a safe distance after a sluggish first quarter in front of a pro-Baylor crowd in Fort Worth, about 100 miles north of their campus.

Freshman Natalie Chou, in her first game near her high school in the Dallas suburb of Plano, had 14 points, including 3-pointers to start and finish a 22-5 run that covered the first and second quarters and turned a two-point deficit into a 30-15 lead.

AJ Alix scored 21 points for the Horned Frogs (12-12, 4-9), whose first conference winning streak ended at two games with their 22nd consecutive loss to Baylor.

Sports News
