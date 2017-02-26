Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 2 Maryland tops…

No. 2 Maryland tops Minnesota 93-60 to clinch 1st place tie

By DAVID GINSBURG
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 2:01 pm < a min read
Share

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Second-ranked Maryland clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, beating Minnesota 93-60 Sunday on a special day for senior stars Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Walker-Kimbrough tallied 27 points and six assists. Following their final regular-season home game, both players had their jersey numbers lifted to the rafters of the arena to honor their contributions to the program over the past four years.

Before that ceremony, the entire team posed with the trophy marking Maryland’s third regular-season Big Ten title since joining the league three years ago. This week, the Terrapins (27-2, 15-1) will set out to win the conference tournament for the third year in a row.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Maryland will enter as the second seed if Ohio State defeated Rutgers later on Sunday. Although the Terrapins will be recognized as the regular season co-champions, the Buckeyes would be the No. 1 seed by virtue of their 98-87 victory over Maryland on Monday.

Advertisement

Eager to rebound from its second loss of the season and send their seniors out in style, the Terp wasted little time taking control against the struggling Golden Gophers (14-15, 5-11).

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 2 Maryland tops…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.