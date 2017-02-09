No. 20 Saint Mary’s pulls away from Portland

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Jock Landale had 13 points and 10 rebounds and No. 20 Saint Mary’s overcame its worst shooting game of the season to beat Portland 51-41 on Thursday night.

The Gaels (22-2, 12-1 West Coast Conference) used an 11-2 run midway through the second half to erase a 29-28 deficit and set up Saturday’s duel with unbeaten and top-ranked Gonzaga at McKeon Pavilion.

Emmett Naar added 11 points and Joe Rahon scored 10 for the Gaels, who shot 14 for 18 from the free throw line in the second half after not attempting a foul shot in the opening 20 minutes.

The Gaels’ 51 points matched their season low. They shot 30.6 percent (15 for 49) after starting 3 for 16.

Jazz Johnson scored 10 points for the last-place Pilots (9-16, 2-11), who lost their 11th straight game. Portland shot just 26 percent in the second half, when it scored only 19 points.

The teams were tied 22-all at halftime as Saint Mary’s shot 29 percent, including 4 for 17 from 3-point range, for its lowest-scoring first half of the season.

BIG PICTURE

Portland still has not won in the 2017 calendar year. The Pilots’ most recent victory was 73-60 over Pepperdine on Dec. 31.

Saint Mary’s continues to strengthen its position for an NCAA Tournament bid and set up Saturday’s showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga for the WCC lead.

UP NEXT

The Pilots play Saturday at Loyola Marymount, which won 79-78 when the teams met last month at Portland.

With unbeaten Gonzaga coming to town Saturday, the Gaels play an AP No. 1 team in Moraga for the first time since Bill Russell and San Francisco visited on Feb. 17, 1956. The Dons won 74-63 on the way to their second straight NCAA title.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.